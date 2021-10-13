MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th October 2021

India stands up to China

Apropos, 'Be on the guard to fend off China.' The Corps Commander-level meetings between India and China to resolve the stand-off in the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are not making any tangible headway except for getting bogged down in mere niceties and formalities. It is said that China is in the process of aggressive posturing against India to hint that things on LAC, will not be according to what India desires – a clear-cut escapism on its part to run away from reality and compliance; when India wants China to go back to the position it held two years ago, from the friction points. All these mean, India will have to be on high alert to be able to mobilise forces to face the enemy in short notice, even in the advancing winter in the region. India's readiness to tackle China's adventurism, by better road link in Ladakh, and improved and advanced armament has surely put China into a new mode of sabre-rattling. India has clearly demonstrated to China that the country is not like what it was in 1962.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

AP, TS must jointly oppose the remit of river boards

Referring to Madabhushi Srdhar Acharyulu's disquisition on, 'Telugu States lose Godavari and Krishna,'(Oct 12), it is our strongest opinion that the river water distribution could have been sorted out by states themselves as they have mutual understandings as exhibited their pleasantries cordially and sociabily on numerable occasions, instead of handing over the reigns to the Union government which may award any truncated and unfavourable decision keeping an eye on political angle with the two Telugu states through KRMB and GRMB. Certainly, justice may not be met on the expected lines. Time is not lost as we presume. Both States together should represent to the Centre to rescind Krishna and Godavari boards as some amicable solution will be arrived at across the table.

S Sai Tejaswi, Godavarikhani

Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu has correctly analysed that it is due to fight between the two regions in the combined Andhra Pradesh and continuing even after the formation of Telangana over sharing of waters from rivers Krishna that the intervention by the Centre became imperative. Further, as the two States were poles apart and nowhere in trying in sight resolve the tangle, Jal Shakti Ministry stepping in to take control of GRMB on account of operational amd maintenance issues involved in execution of river projects on the rivers was the option available to cool the tempers of Chief Ministers of both the States directing tirades against each other. While Krishna River Management Board meeting is yet to take off, GRMB has decided to take over Peddavagu, the double standards continued to be shown by AP by asking the Centre to take over all irrigation projects of Telangana on river Godavari and similarly joint irrigation projects on River Krishna. It not only smacks of arrogance on the AP CM's part but stokes a new controversy in the bitter battle going on between the states since decades.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Art can't be bound by geographical limits

The MAA elections were in no way less than the general elections and had all ingredients of love and hate like in cinemas. Prakash Raj would have certainly won the battle had nationalism, regionalism etc were not talked by the opponents. The elected persons should know that they would get the same fate if the other States also confine their movie projects only to their locals. Any fine art cannot have a boundary and it is universal.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Pandora's box – or is it Pandora Papers



There are 300 Indians in the list and that includes esteemed names – God of Cricket – Sachin; Resident Modi basher – Kiran Shaw; surprise of surprises – Jackie Shroff; The Master eluder – Anil Ambani; and very big list of elite members. Some of these names are the so-called patriots whose heart bleeds for India, all the while, protecting their wealth in tax havens.

And the great Tendulkar has come and said he has done everything legally and that too having money in tax havens; And you have evaded tax in India. And it's legal. After all, you are the man who sought an import tax break for a luxury car which you got on an overseas series.

Anil Ambani is supposed to be a master financial brain. He has squirreled away the monies and filed for bankruptcy. Guess, you can fool all the people all the time. Waiting for more names to tumble out.

Gundu Kundu Mani, Ghaziabad