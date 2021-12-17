MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th December 2021

Govt move on semiconductor chips timely

It is good to know that the Union Cabinet has approved a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor and display board production in the country. The scheme which envisages investment of Rs 76,000 crore in semiconductor production over the next 5-6 years, will help design, fabrication, packing and testing of the microchips and develop a complete ecosystem which can help make the nation self-sufficient in semiconductor production and usage. It can also help our nation to be a global producer and exporter of chips.

Heavy surge in sales of electronic devices during the pandemic and the indefinite closure of giant chip companies during the lockdown had in fact given rise to the present crisis of scarcity of semiconductors in the global market. These chips are in fact the ' life ' of millions of products in our daily life, ranging from automobiles to fridges and washing machines to computers and smartphones and so on. Insufficiency of these chips have slowed down the production of all these devices and machines. Though chip companies around the world have increased its production it's not quite enough .

The government's decision comes at a time when auto makers and tech companies are grappling with a semiconductor shortage. The decision no doubt will help many of our tech industries, cater employment and also make the nation self-reliant and sufficient in chip manufacturing. Several sectors that are now lagging behind because of shortage of these chips will get an opportunity to thrive once again thereby helping to boost our economy and enhance our GDP. Besides, these companies can also attract global buyers as Indian products have now an image of their own in the global market.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Oppn has a mountain to climb

This refers to the editorial 'Matching Modi's tactics, a tough task for Opposition'. The big dream of Opposition parties in the country that are feverishly preparing for the 2024 election, with a sole air of dethroning BJP from power, is very immature. The zeal of TMC, SP, BSP have become so overwhelming as if the General Elections are due next year. The SP is finding fault with every innovative measure undertaken in UP, to be the party's brainchild; and even the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, inaugurated by PM Modi, the other day, was clubbed in the same category, while the project was completed in a splendid way, in less than three years.

The people of the country are well aware of the dedication, effort and strain being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the team of ministers, in improving all facets of development from infrastructure, hospitals, medical colleges, technical and higher education institutions et al. The Opposition has a duty to tell the people, how better they can be as an alternative to BJP. The fact remains that their performance was not up to the mark when they were in power.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

NDA misusing money power

This refers to "Matching Modi's tactics, a tough task for Oppn" (16 Dec). It is fact over the last two months the ruling party is misusing the power to launch a kind of "Modi"-centric election campaign. Crores are being spent launch various programmes including Kashi redevelopment. The dialogue from web series on Harshad Mehta scam "Jab jeb mein money ho na toh kundli mein shani se koi farak nahi padta". More than launch and development, it is kind of an election campaign launched by BJP at government expenses. Even in the past the government in power may have misused their power, but BJP has crossed all the limit even that of Indira Gandhi era. Opposition with no clear programme is yet to draw public attention and they can't even match the money power of BJP.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Tit for tat

Rahul Gandhi insists that Ajay Mishra, Minister of State should be punished by dropping him from the ministry for the alleged crime of his son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Applying the same logic Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia must be required to withdraw from public life in atonement for the crime of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for overseeing the slaughter of over 3000 Sikhs in India's capital New Delhi in 1984.

T Hanuman Chowdary, Secunderabad

Apt step by Saudi Arabia

The recent crackdown by the Saudi Government on Tablighi Jamaat that has drawn criticism from various Muslim bodies in Hyderabad is an unwarranted exercise by these groups, which has nothing to do with level-headed peace lovers of the religion, in India and abroad. Tablighi Jamaat is undoubtedly a terror supporting organisation, with a move to revive forces inimical to the nation, openly inciting youth into radical Islam to wage against the very country, in which they have been living happily and peacefully, all these decades. The Saudi Government's move in this regard is carried out with a great wisdom and forethought as radical Islam is ruining peace and harmony world over, to pose threat to even exclusively Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad