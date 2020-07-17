MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th july 2020

Kudos to The Hans India!

Congratulations to The Hans India on turning ten (Nine years of excellence and getting even better, July 16). It is a significant milestone and a very welcome sign. I am a fan of The Hans India for the last eight years and not one day passes without reading our favourite daily newspaper. It has, indeed become a part of my life. Thanks to an excellent e-edition, regular readers like me can catch up with our favourite newspaper, even in locations where the physical edition is not available. Apart from being a regular reader, I have associated myself with The Hans India in many other capacities. I contributed a regular column titled 'B-Buzz' published in The Young Hans continuously for three years. B-Buzz column received excellent feedback. I contributed 150 B-Buzz articles and 25 letters to The Hans Reader column. Apart from encouraging new writers like me, The Hans India has always been at the forefront in increasing people's confidence in being good at public speaking. The Hans India completed more than a hundred Vakta programmes. The longevity of Vakta is a testimony of its popularity.

All the very best, The Hans India team, and hoping that you will continue till you hit a hundred and go beyond. Vibrant India needs a free, fair and frank media to create checks and balances, and The Hans India is a right step in that direction.

Dr M Anil Ramesh, Miyapur, Hyderabad

Mubarak to The Hans India and its readers on this happy occasion. As the famous proverb goes "Yatha Raja, Tatha Praja" a newspaper besides giving news and views also builds up a society and its opinion where citizens know their responsibilities towards the nation and society and also to live like "Sheer o Shakker" (sugar in milk). A good newspaper is the mirror of society. The Hans India lives up to the expectation of its Chairman and principles of avoiding hero worship and working towards social and political democracy. It was his Neyyat (intentions) of making The Hans India for the People of India and not for any religion, age, gender and caste. These successful nine years and more are the rewards of good intentions of your esteemed newspaper. The Hans India coverage of Covid-19 – 'Testing Time' is tremendous, your Op-Ed page, Irregular by Manjul, Womenia and The City Hans are favourites of readers. As a fitting tribute to The Hans India family, I quote Asrar ul Hassan Khan famously known as Majrooh Sultanpuri couplet: "Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-mazil mager, log saath aate gae aur caravan banta gaya."

Mohammad Abdul Waheed, Moghalpura, Hyderabad

The news of The Hans India celebrating ninth anniversary and entering into the 10th year has come like a whiff of fresh air. When there is so much competition in quality journalism, The Hans India rises in reporting exact news maintaining ethics is quite exemplary. The Hans India's straightforwardness and calling a spade a spade as far as news reporting is concerned is second to none. Allotting one complete page to Women related news and issues is really laudable. We the regular readers and fans of The Hans India are wishing further success and growth in qualitative and quantitative journalism. Please continue to encourage new writers as you have done before. We wish you to celebrate silver jubilee, diamond jubilee, centenary celebrations and much more. We are always with you The Hans India!

Nagendra Kumar Vempalli, Hyderabad.

Ploy behind plight of OGH?

It was disgusting to see rainwater flowing inside the wards of Osmania Hospital which did not happen for hundred years since the time it was built (Sickening state of affairs at Osmania General Hospital, July 16). We are at a loss. Was it deliberately done to make the heritage building collapse? The people of Telangana want a CBI enquiry into the cause and also why the conservation work is not starting in spite of so many protests and demands. It is pathetic to see the local authorities and the politicians keeping silent and not visiting the hospital to see the plight of suffering patients who are in thousands.

Dr Md Iqbal Jaweed, Darushafa, Hyderabad

It was heart-rendering to witness in-patients of the Osmania General Hospital and their assistants wading through stagnant rainwater inside the hospital where they are given treatments for various ailments. Amidst Covid-19, the authorities are just fooling around, stating that people are safe and getting cured. But the basic hospital amenities like the bed capacity, sanitation and improper maintenance during such an inundation are never properly addressed by the hospital. Being a government medical aid centre, it has to effectuate immediate action into the upkeeping of the premises both for the in and outpatient wards. The Telangana government has chosen to be reactive than being proactive when it comes to government hospitals because this is the only place where the public below poverty line or who have no adequate financial muscle knock doors to save lives. It is always better to have a safe and immaculate place for the public to repose assurance of their life and protection.

Madhulika N, Hyderabad

The fact that Osmania Hospital is flooded with rainwaters shows the callousness on the part of the government towards the common man. The fiasco has resulted in instant transfer of the Health Secretary, but would that solve the problem? Earlier, the High Court closed the case as the government said that it was yet to take a decision on demolition of the building which is a heritage structure. What prevented it from relocating to a new building even if it was rented premises till it had its own building? With Corona adding to the misery of the poor and rich alike, the need for better government hospitals is acute as a day is not far off when rich too may not be able to afford to get treated at the fleecing private hospitals. The government should work in spite of the hurdles created by the Opposition parties. The Opposition parties are meant to put every act of the government to scrutiny and in the process every step the latter takes becomes thorny but being in power, the government should overcome all the bottlenecks and perform keeping the welfare of the people in mind and heart.

D Nagarjuna, Kushaiguda, Hyderabad