MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th May 2022

Time to halt abusive political sparring

In the recent huge gathering , Union Home Minister Amit Shah aggressively criticised CM KC Rao equating him with present Nizam of Telangana and came out heavily on his rule and corrupt governance and said he has so far not seen such govt in his life. In response to Amit Shah , TRS leaders termed Modi as Nalayak Prime Minister, criticising bitterly Amit Shah and PM. Thus, action and reaction.

The political heat in Telangana is so high that some leaders are deviating from ethical political track by misusing their tongues with some unpalatable words against opponents which is highly condemnable and never seen in the past decades when many stalwart Chief Ministers ruled the combined Telugu state and old generation senior citizens are just shocked at this culture of present day politicians. Many are of the opinion that abusive and unparliamentary language in Telangana started with the struggle for separate state with Telangana sentiment and inciting people for the agitation against others in Andhra area which hurt many in the initial days of struggle.

Now the focus of unparliamentary language is focussed on central government, Prime Minister and other ministers. Whatever may be the heat in politics in Telangana ,ethics, morals, human values and dignified politics are losing sanctity and there should be full stop to such behaviour otherwise the young generation might go on wrong track derailing the ethical and moral values of politics injuring the giant body of democracy.

Politics with human values are for a healthy democracy. Surprisingly elders, academicians, experts, media moghuls etc are just keeping silence without interfering which is more dangerous to the country at large. A responsible citizen should try to mend the wrong path of these politicians in the interests of the country and for healthy, competitive and constructive politics in democracy and its survival.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

Jai Ho, Pope!

The canonisation of Devasahayam Pillai to sainthood is a great moment for the Indian Catholics as he is the first Indian to be declared a Saint by the Vatican. Unfortunately those who have no idea of the process in which sainthood is conferred are making all kinds of nonsensical comments on the social media. This is a matter which concerns only Catholics and in no way affects the others. In the present communalised atmosphere prevailing in the nation, it has become all to common to demean other religions. All religions have their strengths and weaknesses and it would be better if we try to work on our own religions rather than point out the deficiencies in other religions.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

War should end soon



Finland and Sweden, the neighbours of Russia expressing interest for the first time to join NATO is an alarming development. It's an indication for the ongoing war in Ukraine is not confined to both warring countries. It has been causing insecurity in other neighbouring countries, particularly from Russia. The irony is that the war has erupted out of insecurity feeling of Russia on Ukraine's intention to join NATO group. Now two other neighbours, that of Baltic and Nordic region, who are traditionally not interested in such military arrangements, joining forces with anti-Russian bandwagon is certainly a cause for concern. Now it's the Russian turn to find ways to stop the war and end the burgeoning of new challenges. World leaders should help the war to end without trying to fish in the troubled waters.

D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

No more doubting Thomases!



India beating 14 times champion Indonesia 3-0 and displaying smart teamwork to win the badminton Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years (at the Impact Arena in Thailand) is a miracle of miracles, the king of historical wins. The magnificent 10 worked as a team. All of them contributed to their might. India has proved its mettle as champion of champions (on occasions) in badminton. However, to win more medals in Olympiad - IIIXXX (2024 year, Paris, France, Europe) Indian sportspersons (of badminton and all games) should take the help of the latest technology induced equipment, methods of macro and micro preparation, nutritious food, happy management, happy-minds-classes too to improve upon their skill-sets. A happy mind can achieve anything (based on strength, suitability, stamina, skill set, supports of all types).

Nivriti Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad

Rethink ban on wheat export



GOI's latest stance in banning wheat export is quite surprising. Food security considerations, notwithstanding, we need to know the exact position of our food stocks and apprehensions about coming years scenario of weather conditions likely to affect wheat production. This trend of protectionism is not good economics in a globalised world. Further, until now farmers were blamed for not accepting open trade markets for their produce beyond MSP and their agitation forced them to withdraw Farm Bills which intended to encourage trading by farmers. Consumers of wheat may not benefit from such a ban as the hoarders will create panic situations to raise prices.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, Ludhiana