MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th November 2025

Gloom all over in ‘City of Joy’

It was gloomy time for Indian cricket fans in the ‘City of Joy’ after the host team was beaten by 30 runs by South Africa within three days of the first Test at Eden Gardens. The low scores are self-explanatory as regards the “bulldozing effect” of the spin favouring pitch as is evidenced by South Africa (159 and 153 runs in its two innings) and India (189 and 123 runs). The 44 runs partnership between Temba Bavuma (55*) and Corbin Bosch (25 runs) literally brought the Proteas back into the game, while Bavuma’s superb catch to dismiss Axar Patel in the 4th innings helped the visiting team to clinch the match. That only one player managed to get a 50+ score (Bavuma 55 not out) from either side explains the dramatic turn of events on the spin-friendly pitch.

PVP Madhu Nivriti,Secunderabad-61

Yet another loss for Team India on home soil

In a dramatic slide, India has lost four of the six Test matches it hosted recently. South Africa defeated India by 30 runs on Day 3 of the opening Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Chasing a paltry 124 runs, India crumbled to 93/9 in 35 overs. Shubman Gill’s absence in the middle was felt immensely. Temba Bavuma catch that ended Axar Patel’s innings reminds me of the catch taken by Kapil Dev to dismiss Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup in England.

C K Subramaniam,Chennai

In an ironic development, India lost to South Africa in the first Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata despite having restricted the visiting team 159 and 153 runs in its two innings. But Indian batters failed miserably to chase a modest target and lost by 30 runs. It has been a disappointing start to the series. One hopes India will bounce back in the second Test.

N S K Prasad,Hyderabad

Naidu’s acumen helps AP hit jackpot

The global investors summit in Vizag fetched a whopping Rs 13.25 lakh crore MOUs at the CII partnership summit. This is beyond benchmarks (THI Nov 16). Kudos to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the BJP-led NDA government for turning AP into a Quantum Valley on the lines of Silicon Valley. This success has put Vizag on the Global Map. This mega summit, themed as “Partners in Progress – India’s Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047,” brought together over 2,500 delegates from 77 countries, including top industrialists and policymakers. Naidu’s efforts have been instrumental in securing these investments, with the state targeting $0.5 trillion in investments and creation of 50 lakh jobs. It focused on key sectors like drones, electronics, aerospace, semiconductors, defence, and space, showcasing Andhra Pradesh as a prime investment destination. The event has generated significant buzz, with many hailing it as a game-changer for the state’s economy. With the support of the NDA government, Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a major hub for industries, earning the nickname “Quantum Valley”.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir,Secunderabad

A big blow to movie hackers

The arrest of piracy kingpin iBomma founder is a huge relief for the entire film industry. This is more so as the piracy mafia has been robbing the industry of its revenue for decades together. Producers get finances and make films, hoping for a decent run at theatres to make money. However, the criminal-minded piracy mafia makes the content available to the masses on the day of the film’s release. The latest breakthrough will give a huge relief to the producers.

Saketh Sirasanagandla,Hyderabad

Babri revenge plot must be foiled

This is further to your report ‘Chilling terror plot for Babri revenge!’ (THI Nov 14). Ongoing investigations into Monday’s blast near the Red Fort have reportedly unearthed a conspiracy to detonate explosives-laden modified cars in multiple locations across India on December 6, marking the anniversary of the Babri Masjid incident. It might not be easy to berry-pick 32 cars meant to cause terror from within big Indian cities. Residential associations and people frequenting public places must be forthcoming on noticing suspicious activities, especially by strangers. Vigilance among the public will help in a big way.

Dr George Jacob,Kochi