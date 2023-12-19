MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th December 2023

Hold more women test cricket matches

It refers to “There is nothing like Test cricket; Deepti spins a web in record victory.” Kudos to the Indian women’s cricket team for beating England with the biggest run margin in one off test match. Women’s team’s Ben Stokes, Deepti Sharma led the show with 9-wicket haul and was well supported by Pooja Vastrakar. What an irony that this was the Indian team’s first test in 2 years and first home test in 9 years. It is high time for the BCCI to introspect and increase the number of bilateral test matches for our women’s cricket team too. The WPL will help white ball cricket in the country but more test matches will improve the overall quality of our players as it tests the core character and temperament of any player. As it is called test cricket with a purpose.

Bal Govind, Noida

BRS must tone down rhetoric in House

Sub: CM trains guns on BRS decisions (THI, Dec 17). The very first meeting of the Telangana Assembly witnessed sparks flying, on motion of thanks on Governor’s joint address, after the Congress came to power in the state. It is time for BRS to bury the hatchet, and tone down egoism, having been in power for two terms. It is also time for K T Rama Rao to mellow his way, not to be needlessly aggressive in the Assembly, and he must learn to sort out issues through meaningful discussion and debate – since the Chief Minister gave a clear indication that the Congress doesn’t believe in suspending Opposition members. The BRS cannot entirely take credit for building an International airport, ORR and metro rail. It is the duty of every government to carry forward the developmental activity left incomplete.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Modi assures himself to be PM third time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself declared that he is going to occupy the seat of Head of the Government of India for the third time as a result of ensuing 2024 Parliament elections which is hoped surely to go in favour of BJP with thumping majority as per his own assessment based on BJP’s landslide victory in three heartland States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. OK. It absolutely no wrong if one wishes what he wants to be. Why not Modi choose one of his party senior colleagues to be in the covetous position and he (Modi) be the special advisor and party chief? Or does he want to create a new record as PM by breaking the seventeen years of Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure?

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

***

In Varanasi, the PM made his convoy stop at far right side to give way to an ambulance. The news agencies immediately captured the video and captioned on how PM set an example to give way to the ambulance. It seems news agency has ignored the MVC rules that clearly say commuter have to give way to ambulance and failure to do so would entail a fine of Rs 10,000. In another event a young schoolgirl was seen explaining a tutored photosynthesis to Prime Minister. If that wasn’t enough, the girl was reversed to seek permission to recite a poem which was nothing but peans on Modi ending with hailing Modi. It’s not known why PM Modi allow such cheap publicity when in every photo or at inaugurals he allows focus on himself.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Teacher’s role vital for enhanced learning

This has reference to the article by Rekha Kejriwal’s article ‘Transforming the schools for enhanced student learning.’ Unfortunately, over 14% of villages in our country do not have schools and 10 states have no proper buildings for nearly 15% of their schools. There are several kids who have interest in studies. Among such, many succeed and win medals, too. Knowledge is universal. Teachers’ dedication alone enhances the wisdom and interest in education among the students. The governments may kindly sanction proper school buildings with most of the facilities mentioned in the article to cheer up the students, the teachers and the parents.

Gudipati Shanti Priya, Secunderabad

An informative, thought-provoking article

“Receding is as cosmic as it is human” by Vivek Agnihotri is a wonderful article with imagination unparallel. It is true that workplace or society or the family circle, all recede with the passage of time. As for holding on to close knit inner circle, how is it possible when that itself is receding? Ultimately, we are all forced to be fatalists irrespective of cosmic changes. Thanks for the thought-provoking, contemplative article.

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle