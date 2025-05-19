MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th May 2025

Hyd fire-a chilling reminder of urban neglect

The massive fire in Hyderabad that claimed 17 lives on Sunday is yet another reminder of our urban neglect. We build tall dreams on weak foundations—no fire exits, no alarms, no accountability. Safety norms go for a toss. The authorities conduct ‘post-tragedy’ inspections and in no time forget all about the tragedy that could have been avoided in the first place. People rent or buy properties without even finding out if safety measures are in place. Are we all not complicit? Fire safety in India remains a joke until it kills. We are virtually waiting for disaster to strike. Why are we still ignoring fire codes? Why are illegal structures still rising unchecked? India needs not just infrastructure but consciousness. Can we afford to sleep until flames awaken us?

Hasnain Rabbani, Mumbai

Buildings in narrow lanes forever at risk

It is quite shocking that 17 persons have lost their lives in a major fire mishap near Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday. Buildings with narrow exits and entrances in an overcrowded area are vulnerable to disasters. It seems that the immediate deployment of fire brigade and rescue operations could not avert the great human loss caused by asphyxia. A very tragic incident.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Former MP,

Vizianagaram-535003

Despite ISRO setback, eyes still on the stars

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)’s PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission could not be accomplished on Sunday due to a technical glitch. Although it appears to be a failure, it serves as an opportunity to learn and move towards further improvement. ISRO’s past successes are a testament to its capability, commitment and continuous development. Organisations should test the soundness of the technology that is in use more closely before each launch. Efforts should be made to promote international collaboration so that future missions are more sustainable. Temporary failures, if linked to research and improvement, become the basis for future successes.

Mohammad Asad, Mumbai

A blow to ISRO’s calculations

ISRO’s 101st mission from Sriharikota, an earth observation satellite onboard the agency’s trusted PSLV rocket, could not be accomplished on Sunday following a pressure issue in the third stage of the launch vehicle. Although, the PSLV had a textbook lift-off at the prefixed time of 5.59 am, the mission objectives, however, could not be achieved. The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle and up to the second stage, the performance was normal. The third stage motor started perfectly but developed a problem and the mission could not be accomplished, stated ISRO chairman V. Narayanan. It is a setback to calculations as this all-weather, round-the-clock imaging is vital for applications ranging from agriculture and forestry monitoring to disaster management, urban planning and national security.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Remembering the ‘Father of water

management and agriculture’

Every May 18 is a reminder of the engineering genius Dr KL Rao, who passed away on this day in 1986. Under his visionary leadership many dams were constructed across rivers, including the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, Srisailam Dam, Pulichintala Dam (also known as KL Rao Sagar). These projects generated electricity, helped channelise water for irrigation and helped us control floods. He was Union Minister for Irrigation and Power for ten years from 1963 to 1973. Andhra University honoured him with a Doctorate in 1960, while the Government of India honoured the distinguished personality with the Padma Bhushan. He is reverentially hailed as the ‘Father of water management and agriculture’.

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Visakhapatnam

Heed SC plea for POCSO-centric courts

The Supreme Court has asked the Union and State governments to create dedicated courts for handling POCSO cases on a priority basis. This direction shows that the apex court is quite concerned about protecting children from falling victims to sexual offences. It is a very regretful irony that children must live in fear of such barbaric acts. A country will never grow if its children feel insecure. The governments must create dedicated courts on a priority basis. This can help in speedy disposal of such cases, in punishing the perpetrators and shed the fear-psychosis that haunts innocent children.

Abdullah Jameel, Mumbai