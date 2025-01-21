MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st Jan 2025

Farmers’ unjustifiable demands

It is a good development that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has finally agreed to take medicines. There is no point in dragging the issue too much when the government is continuing negotiations and discussing all the issues involved honestly. Assuring a legally supported MSP permanently is a very crucial issue as the tenures of the ruling governments themselves are confined to 5 years, unless politically continued further. Not only this another demand for total debt waiver for farmers runs to around lakhs of crores of rupees. The agitating farmers cannot take the entire country to ransom with these unjustifiable demands.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Children worst hit by global crises

The latest UNICEF report, ‘Prospects for Children 2025,’ highlights the pressing need for collective action to protect children’s rights and well-being. The report underscores the devastating impact of global conflicts, climate change, and economic inequality on children’s lives. It emphasises the importance of strengthening national systems to mitigate the effects of crises on children. In this context, it is crucial for governments and institutions to adopt a pragmatic approach, balancing honesty with strategic action. Let us prioritise the rights and needs of children, ensuring their well-being and future.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Today foundation day of three states

On 21st January 1972, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under “North Eastern Areas Reorganisation Act, 1971. This day is observed every year “Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day” on 21 January to reflect the aspirations and identity of the people of these northeastern states. These three became states under the 27th constitutional amendment. The foundation day is more than just a celebration of statehood. It is an example of India’s inclusive approach to development and unity in diversity. On this happy festive occasion, we honour the resilience and spirit of the people of these states, whose contributions enrich India’s rich cultural and social fabric.

Dr Madhusudhan Reddy Burra, Karimnagar

Children getting hooked on smartphones

It is a fact that the youth and the kids are getting accumulated to the use of smartphones, As a result, they even isolate their kith and kin including their parents. It is totally unsafe and unwanted diversion for them. All the children need to focus on their education till they complete their degree or PG or Ph D. It becomes a hectic financial and mental burden to the parents who find it difficult to change their children’s diversions. It is a request to the smartphone designers and manufacturers to educate youth on how best to use smartphones for better education.

Gudipati Shanti Priya, Secunderbad

States need to have good ties with Centre

Sub: Editorial – ‘Pragmatic Telugu CMs warm up to Centre.’ (Jan. 20). Confrontational attitudes need not be the trend with the Centre for CMs of other political parties. It is nice that Telangana CM is efficiently carrying out the task of cordiality that is essential for effective interaction and bargaining power vis-a-vis the Centre. Thoughtful and creative CMs will resort to this measure. There was a time when BRS was doing this balancing act efficiently, but it became overtly anti-Centre for no apparent reason. The Delhi Liquor gate allegation involving BRS and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha precipitated things to the point of no return.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

At last, as wisdom dawns on present Chief Ministers Revanth Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu, both of them are learning that their legitimate concern is getting funds from the Centre for development and not finding fault with the Centre and Prime Minister over every issue, which would be merely political posturing. Their cozying up to the Centre is a right step forward. All in all, this will only help get adequate funds from the Centre for important projects lined up for speedy development of the states.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

It is indeed heartening to see both these Telugu CMs having a good rapport with Prime Minister Modi. It is noteworthy that one is part of NDA government while another is from opposition Congress. It is good to see them putting the larger interests of their people at forefront. We have also seen J&K CM Omar Abdullah, who is also from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A., praise PM Modi during a tunnel project inauguration recently. Bonhomie between CM of opposition ruled states and Prime Minister is testimony of mature politics where differences of ideology etc. can be kept aside for the larger good. I agree with your editorial view that for Revanth Reddy it should be state first and politics later; politics should ideally be during elections and in between them it should be work for the people.

Bal Govind, Noida