MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st September 2024

Order inquiry, stop Tirumala laddu sales

This refers to “Tirumala laddu adulteration blows into a big row” (20 Sep). The politics in India is mixed with everything, for the time Prasadam has been added to the list. After having remained silent while in opposition in the state, CBN and his party are playing with fire by raising the issue of adulteration of GI tagged Tirupati Laddu. The lab report annexe which is being shared is purported to be from NDDB CALF doesn’t even carry NDDB Calf logo or date. Instead of thoroughly probing the issue and taking appropriate action, he is using it to attack the former CM. The shocking news can lead to some ardent devotee taking his/her life for eating prasadam with animal substance that can lead “Thamas” like situation in AP which hasn’t seen any communal violence as such.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

The ingredients used for preparing prasadam are carefully scrutinised for quality checks before being used. How did the authorities allow the use of animal fat, beef and impure ghee in its preparation? Those responsible should be immediately punished under the relevant sections of the Food Safety & Standards Organisation (FSSO) norms. When there has been a decline in the quality of Laddu & even other prasadams offered by the temple management, the issue should have been addressed and settled. The sale of Laddu should be put on hold till the quality gets restored to its previous levels.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

***

The TDP government should look into this matter very seriously as the revelations have hurt Hindu sentiments. A thorough inquiry must be ordered and severe action taken against the guilty. Such an adulteration is never possible without the knowledge of those in charge of making Laddus. The truth should be known at the earliest as this seriously concerns our religion and dharma.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

The Tirupati Laddu adulteration news has shocked millions of devotees across the globe as Tirupati Laddus carry high sentimental value. The Laddu adulterants would cause considerable damage to the sanctity of the Laddu Prasadam of the holy shrine. The TDP government should initiate prompt action against those responsible for defaming the reputation of the hill shrine and restore the image of the hill temple.

K S Rao, Thane

***

Why should it have happened? Before it may take a communal turn, culprits should be brought to book and such things should not recur. It is no surprise that such busy shrines are prone to human greed to get easy returns at less expenses. I heard a long time ago that some hotels known for excellent tea with snacks in Hyderabad were found to mix pig fat in making biscuits that were exceptionally taste but in no time they lost valued customers. Similarly, this fraud will reduce devotees’ turnout at Tirupati.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

All-round spinners rescue Team India

This refers to ‘Ashwin-Jadeja leads India’s comeback’ (September 20). It was indeed a remarkable century from India’s all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin in the first cricket Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ashwin in the company of Ravindra Jadeja bailed out India which was reeling at 144-6 after the Bangladeshi pacer Hasan Mahmud scythed through the top-order on a spicy red-soil pitch under overcast skies. Ashwin played with an attacking intent and launched into his strokes right from the word go. The spin all-rounders did a good rescue act.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

TG CM’s laudable boost to skills varsity

I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the landmark initiative aimed at boosting youth employability. The allocation of ₹100 crore and 150 acres for the establishment of the Telangana Young India Skill University is a pivotal step toward addressing the pressing issue of youth unemployment. In today’s competitive job market, skill-based education is essential, and this initiative holds immense promise. I commend the government for its vision and hope that this serves as a model for other states to follow.

Mekala Sravani, Hyderabad.