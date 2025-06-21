MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd June 2025

Step onto the mat, shed the fat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the United Nations in September 2014, suggested that June 21 (the longest day of the year) as the annual Day of Yoga. Recognising yoga’s growing appeal, the United Nations declared June 21 as the ‘International Day of Yoga’. This year’s theme for the annual feature is ‘One Earth, One Health’. Approximately, eight lakh events have been lined up across India and abroad as part of the celebrations. Our habits shape our future. Some of the benefits of yoga are improved strength, more flexibility in body movements, relief from back pain, more energy and brighter moods. Yoga brings relief to many illnesses and disorders and improves our flexibility and improves our stamina. Yoga is a timeless gift to the world.

Nagendra Kumar Vempalli , Bengaluru

Best bet for well-being and eco balance

Yoga plays a very important role in our lives. It makes us fit and healthy. It is a panacea for all types of physical, mental, emotional, psychic, and psychological imbalances. Yoga is very easy to do; basic yoga can be done anywhere, anytime. However, advanced yoga must be done under the care of an expert. Yoga can mean different things to different people, but its definition comes from its ancient Sanskrit root word ‘yuj’, which means ‘to yoke’ or ‘to join’. It has the power to heal the entire body and most ailments. This year’s global theme for the International Day of Yoga, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, underscores the profound connection between human well-being and ecological balance.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Fosters sense of oneness

June 21 is celebrated as the ‘International Yoga Day’ to commemorate the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Yoga is an invaluable gift from Indian ancient (12th century) traditions. On this day, many events like organising yoga sessions, online classes, mindful breathing, family involvement, and exploring yoga-related talks or workshops are scheduled across the globe, which highlights the rising yoga culture in the world. Apart from myriad health benefits, yoga helps prevent lifestyle disorders like diabetes, obesity and hypertension.

The International Yoga Day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the innumerable, invaluable benefits of practising yoga. It is not just a physical exercise, it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Thimmapur, Karimnagar

India’s priceless gift to global wellness

India has not just conceptualised a proven fitness regime with yoga but has shared a timeless spiritual science rooted in its civilizational ethos. Deeply embedded in Indian religiosity and spiritualism, yoga is a drugless, holistic discipline that harmonises the body, mind, and soul. Beyond postures, it fosters inner awakening and metaphysical balance. Today, as non-communicable diseases like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and even cancer rise alarmingly, yoga stands out as a natural remedy focusing on stress reduction, lifestyle alignment, and mental wellness. The worldwide traction yoga has gained is a testament to its universal relevance. It is not just a celebration of flexibility—but a recognition of India’s ancient wisdom that empowers human potential and connects civilisations through the quest for inner peace.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-56

Revanth and Naidu bonhomie augurs well

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s simplified proposal saying that both the Telugu states should share Godavari waters is an amicable way to resolve the long-pending issue. It is good that he responded immediately to the request made by his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy on water sharing. Let us hope that all people’s related issues are mutually sorted out and stand as testimony to their good governance. It is the people who are forced to roam around courts and police stations seeking justice to their problems. One hopes that the two Chief Ministers will do something on this front also and bring relief to the citizens.

Gudipati Shanti Priya, Secunderbad-11