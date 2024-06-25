MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th June 2024

Demand for ballot not a cry of losers

This refers to the article about probable need to go back to ballot. It is definitely a subject that needs renewed discussions and debates over the use of EVMs in elections in India. Fraud is possible even in ballot system. But fraud in ballot will be visible and manipulation in electronic gadgets will be invisible and its system of working and operation are not understood by lay men. Moreover one thing known to all is cyber manipulation is growing by adopting newer tactics. It is because of this vulnerability that even the developed nations are not hurrying to put EVMs in elections. The government should not treat it as a prestige issue but rather treat it as an important part of keeping democracy alive and take every political party and expert in the respective fields, discuss with them, take opinions and reverse to ballot. This subject need not be treated as the cry of the losers as it is still not clear as who has won or who has lost in the last election.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

***

While advocating for India going back to ballots, Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of CPI (ML) Liberation, remained silent on the wins recorded by the INDI bloc in the country as a whole and the Uttar Pradesh in particular wherein similar EVMs were used for polling and counting. It is therefore a loser’s argument. India being the largest populated country in the world, going back to the ballot is an impossible task because of the amount of paper we need to conduct the polls, manpower needed and other logistics. Just because ballot is used in the Western countries where the environment is taking beating, doesn’t mean we should ape them.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Maintain transparency in exams

It is good to note that finally the Union Government has acknowledged the possibility of foul play in the NEET-UG exams and ordered CBI investigation into it. Previously the government declared that there was no evidence of leakage of the question papers and dismissed the allegations. Now it is proved that government is completely helpless before the paper leakage racket and education mafia. The issues of education and unemployment are the main problems and core issues the nation is facing. The government has failed to ensure transparency in the examination process. The government must swiftly address the problems facing by students in NEET examinations and government should restore people’s faith in the examination process. The government should maintain the credibility of these exams and has to revamp the organisational structure of NTA. Since the paper leakage issue is everyone’s problem and all politicians across the party lines must sit together, talk and work towards finding solutions.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

The failure of National Testing Agency in conducting entrance examinations in a meticulous manner for various higher studies across the country is a cause for concern. It created a situation like an examiner failed so his student is punished. The postponement of NEET PG exam at the last minute and the academic calendar being disturbed has disappointed millions of students and their parents. It’s good that an expert committee is constituted to look in to the failure of system and to find ways to make it fool proof. But it’s not enough. The culprits should be brought to book. The authorities who boast that even a latecomer by one minute cannot be allowed to appear the examination should also take the responsibility not to allow a tiny mistake in conducting the exam. But alas, they are ignoring the elephant in the room. It took quite a bit longer time, for the government even to accept that there are lacunae in the system. Now it’s time to act.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, AP

Babus stop dancing to tunes of politicians

It is without an iota of doubt true that IAS officers appointed in various wings of government was primarily to harness their potential to oversee and tone the administration while at the same time advice and aid the ministers on policy matters from time to time for the smooth running of the government. Unfortunately, except for a few, most of bureaucrats have turned corrupt to protect their turf and to amass wealth rather than doing dedicated service with integrity for the welfare of the people and the state at large. It is no surprise that YSRCP government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy turned the state into his own fiefdom by manipulating and directing the Babus into a brash, greedy and aggressive men, as a result, the state in all its manifestations led to autocracy and to anarchy. It is time, Babus stop dancing to the tunes of dishonest political masters and instead play a vital role for growth and development of state so that it do not fall into an abyss.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad