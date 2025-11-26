MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th Nov 2025

Salute to the father of India’s White Revolution

November 26, which marks the birth anniversary of Dr Varghese Kurian, a great visionary and innovator, popularly hailed as India’s Father of White Revolution, is aptly celebrated as ‘National Milk Day’. Famed for his ‘Operation Flood’, the world’s largest agricultural program, he played a key role in the establishment and success of the Amul Brand. Dr Kurian’s relentless ways have helped India emerge as the world’ largest producer of milk in the world. His leadership, initiative, and vision transformed India’s dairy industry, significantly improving the livelihood of millions of farmers from all over.

Associated with several top milk-related boards and federations, Dr Kurian served as the Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad Central University and GAU. His pioneering milk cooperative movement is adopted in several developing nations. Winner of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, Krishi Ratna, and World Food Prize, he has also been decorated with the Padma Vibhushan, among several other national and global recognitions. The National Milk Day serves as a poignant reminder of Kurian’s enduring legacy and celebrating abundance of nature and appreciates the role of milk in nourishing India’s progress and prosperity.

Dr Burra Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar

CJI raises hopes of speedy disposal of cases

This is further to your editorial “Justice Surya Kant has his task cut out” (THI Nov 25). Coming from a humble background possessing rich experience in disposing of a variety of cases, which also includes sensitive ones, reminds us that Justice Surya Kant is a tough man who goes by the law.

His 15-month tenure as the 53rd Chief Justice of India will be keenly watched by all. Even as he expressed concern at the increase in pendency of cases, his contention that an innovative method would be devised after taking into confidence all stakeholders to reveal his positive attitude to fast-track justice.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Addressing court backlog is a good augury

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s focus on reducing the massive arrears in the Supreme Court underscores his commitment to ensuring timely justice. The growing pendency is not just a logistical issue, but one that undermines public trust in the judicial system.

By prioritising this issue, Justice Kant aims to streamline the court’s operations, offering citizens quicker resolutions while upholding the integrity of the judicial process. His tenure will likely be judged on how effectively he addresses this critical concern.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

Justice Surya Kant rings in positive air

This refers to your editorial ‘Justice Surya Kant has his task cut out’. The remarkable thing about Justice Surya Kant is his proven track-record at delivering speedy verdicts. His priority to clear the backlog cases (90, 000) pending in the Supreme Court is commendable. The effect of the CJI’s advice to litigants not to bypass High Courts and resort to the Supreme Court will be watched closely.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Oppn must support new labour laws

Apropos ‘New labour codes will boost economic growth in the long run’ (THI Nov 24), the Centre has announced four labour codes that will modernise outdated labour laws. These Codes, besides making appointment letters mandatory, propose to include all workers including gig and platform workers under Social Security Cover, PF and ESIC and other Security benefits.

If properly implemented, they will ensure work satisfaction among workers, and enhance productivity and output, impacting the economy positively. The opposition must not stand in the way of implementation of these codes, which have been largely welcomed by businesses.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Rahul should end power tussle in K’taka

The rift between the Karnataka Chief Minister and his Deputy is apparently heading for a public confrontation. Rahul Gandhi and Congress high command have obviously failed to resolve this issue amicably. Managing internal party affairs efficiently and effectively is a prerequisite for the Congress at this point.

Rahul Gandhi should display his leadership qualities in tackling the earring factions in Karnataka. After the poor performance in the Bihar elections, he can ill-afford the luxury of procrastination on this matter. It is a real testing time for him and his party.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad-4