MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th March 2021

Publicise vaccine drive more

India's Covid vaccination drive is suffering due to lukewarm response by private hospitals and people's apprehensions about the vaccines especially in rural areas (The surge continues, March 26).

It is a pity political parties failed to give wide publicity as they were otherwise busy with various election campaigns across the country. There is urgent need to reaching out to people to quickly increase vaccine uptake, the way Jandhan zero balance accounts were opened in a big way in 2014. Our governments need to door deliver vaccine rather than ration.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Cricket should inspire other sports too

Ace cricketer and Pakistan's former skipper Inzamum- ul- Haq has lauded the Indian team, especially it's youngsters who in the recent tournaments have been stealing the show by displaying tremendous cricketing skills on the field - be it batting, bowling and fielding.

Inzamam has heaped praise on the team by commenting that it seems as if India has set up 'a cricketing machine manufacturing smart and intelligent youngsters ready to perform stupendously in any format of the gentleman's game'. The former captain was referring to the way in which the youngsters of the Indian team turn up and give impactful and impressive performances and do their best in high voltage matches when the senior players were unable to perform well.

It is indeed a fact that Indian cricket of late has been witnessing the rise of many youngsters ready to display their potential and thereby showing that the future of Indian cricket is really strong, bright and optimistic. Most of these young cricketers were able to perform wonderful cricket in their debut matches and at times turned out to be game changers and match winners - be it Krunal Pandya , Prasidh Krishna , Ishan Kishan and the likes of Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan - have all left their mark in the first match that they played for India.

Inzamam is apt in saying that this gives a clear signal to the senior cricketers that they have to perform well to stay in the side. This also means each and every player will have to come out with their best to maintain a berth in the team.

The BCCI and the selection committee will have to be lauded for their choice of selection . Right from this cricketing year after the lockdown Indian team has been really doing good in India and abroad.

The high voltage Australia series saw youngsters along with the seniors performing beautiful cricket. India's performance has been excellent in the last six months and the young cricketers have really done well for the team to gallop ahead.

The IPL and the various tournament's conducted in a systematic manner has helped and opened the doors for deserving youngsters to choose the gentleman's game, get selected and come out with their best . This system is worth emulating and can be followed in other sports and games too.

M Pradyu, Kannur

LPG cylinder leakage

I want to raise the issue of LPG gas leakage through the means of The Hans to Indian Oil Corporation. Being a small family, with a single connection, we, economically, go for refill every three months. Unfortunately, since the last two refilled cylinders we have bitter experiencing of gas leakage and the cylinder exhausted within a period of two months.

Generally, the delivery boy checks the cylinder by removing the seal and pours some water on the vent to see whether the bubbles are coming or not. How this method is useful god knows. There are many complaints regarding gas leakage. The gas dealers are not sincere on this issue. Central government should think on this important matter seriously.

Deshavaina Kishan Prasad, Thimmapur Mandal, Karimnagar

Entry restricted

The Bengaluru civic body's move to tighten protocols for people entering the city from other parts of the country is a step in the right direction. From April 1, travellers from other states must carry a recent RT-PCR negative report for COVID-19.

The rule had so far been limited to people from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, and Chandigarh. The BBMP will also resume stamping the hands of COVID-19 patients to prevent them from roaming around. These steps could limit the spike in cases.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru