MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th October 2022

World powers warming up to Pak

Pakistan seems to turn a blue eyed boy for the world powers, particularly USA and China, after the American forces left Afghanistan forever. America is so generous to help out Pakistan by providing financial aid as well as inkling deals for fighter jets supply. That Pakistan is being removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, which monitors money laundering and funding to terrorist organisations globally, the act that lids off financial constraints, is also a favour from USA and its allies. On the other hand, China has been thwarting India's efforts at UN to make Pakistan more accountable for cross border terrorism. India should be alert to the developments and keep working on diplomatic front.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Will Sunak favour India?

Apropos, 'Super Sunak,' (The Hans India, Oct 26). The rise of Rishi Sunak, the first Asian and a person of colour to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has understandably generated tremendous excitement in India. After all, one must keep in mind that Sunak belongs to the Conservative Party whose ideas on immigration are anything but palatable for most Indians. Moreover, he is not expected to be any more favourable towards India than what his country's interests allow. It must be pointed out that India and the UK have been trying to strike a free trade deal, but the talks are reportedly stalled over fears among Sunak's party leaders that it could lead to more immigration.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

II

Due to galloping inflation interest rates are increasing in the UK, and due to this reason expansion of industrial activities decreased and with this employment opportunities are diminishing, so it will be a difficult task for Rishi Sunak to improve the economy when World Bank had already predicted that next year there are chances of recession. We have to keep in mind that there is nothing on record to suggest that he would do anything that would benefit India.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

III

Rishi Sunak who got elected as Prime Minister of Britain, is no accident; but an overwhelming approval of 193 MPs who supported his candidature. The previous incumbent, who totally differed with views and policies of Rishi Sunk, began implementing the same policies professed by the latter. There is no doubt Rishi will retrieve Britain out of its financial morass as he has said in his speech after getting elected as PM that he would work day in and day out for shoring up the fortunes of Britain due to wrong policies followed by his predecessors as Britain has every potential to regain its lost glory and fame, in which India is being seen as a promising friend and a reliable trade partner.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

IV

Stakes are really high for Sunak to bring turnaround in the backdrop of his own fiscal conservatism to outgoing Truss's fiscal elitism. It remains to be seen whether he actually succeeds or go the same way like the earlier Boris Johnson and Liz Truss due to the fact there are few fiscal solutions lie to bring structural changes in economic and social crisis. However, let us wait and watch Sunak who brings better credentials to deliver would be able to meet the expectations or just fizzle away like his predecessors to enter the history books as PIO as Prime Minister of UK. Let us wish him with a fond hope that he emerges triumphant in the ups and downs of Britain politics.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Gubernatorial crisis brews in Kerala

In the wake of proposed campaign by CPI(M) against Governor, through an extraordinary move,which escalated the ongoing stand-off between Kerala Governor and LDF Government, the Governor announced his displeasure over Law Minister and sought his removal from cabinet. The doctrine of displeasure exists only in constitutional sense and is exercised by Governor on the advice of CM. However, the CM has declined such demand of Governor. In fact, what is indispensably required is that those who occupy responsible constitutional positions must essentially ensure decorum of such positions devoid of any kind of violations.

BVK Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

A curious happening in Vizag

It is at once paradoxical that the ruling party leaders themselves are donning the role of marketing executives to sell the idea of Visakhapatnam as the executive and also simultaneously as one of its three capital cities for the state of Andhra Pradesh, to the people of Visakhapatnam itself. Suspicions are flying high about such a business proposition as for the first time, an idea of canvassing for a capital city emerged on the political scene unlike in the past.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad