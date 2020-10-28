MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th October 2020

Wanted, post-Covid trauma care centres

We are well aware that the invisible contagion "Corona Virus" has debased every occupation. The world had lost it rhythm in all fronts and looking very low-spirited owing to the mayhem created by the coronavirus. It has gulped many lives and pushed many towards the critical condition. The people that have slithered from the vicious paw of Corona are now suffering from post Covid symptoms. They are facing various ailments such as psychological depression, insomnia, general weakness and entangled in confusion.

Most of the corona combatants after their discharge also haunted by the symptoms and again knocking on the doors of hospitals as they were misconceived it as re-infection. Though, they seem to be physically sound yet the residual quantity of the attenuated virus affecting their daily life activities. The family members and medical professionals are not able to figure out the exact outcome of the post-Covid symptoms.

All the medical researchers are making the people aware about the post-Covid symptoms and their management. Hence, the union and State governments should have to carve out a specific design for establishing "post-Covid trauma care centres" that can save many lives.

Further, it is also necessary to counsel the family persons of the post Covid patients about the nutritional requirements, emotional requirements, and physical facilities for the post Covid patients that are to be maintained. It is very ill conceivable that after recovery from the deadly disease the people are dying because of post Covid symptoms and due to lack of awareness. To manage the mortality rate of the post- Covid patients we must need trauma care centres for Covid-19 warriors.

E Gajendra Nath Reddy, Badvel

Law to enforce mask wearing



The Rajasthan government is contemplating a law to make the wearing of masks compulsory. CM Ashok Gehlot indicated that the State government is planning to make it mandatory to wear masks in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 infection. A bill shall be introduced in the forthcoming assembly session.

Washing hands, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance are the only ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine is launched. Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to bring a law on mask-wearing. This is a commendable move to ensure people's safety. The need of the hour is that people must follow COVID-19 safeguards and support the government in to fight against this global pandemic.

Amit Singh Kushwaha, Satna, MP

China's diabolic moves



Nothing could be more appropriate and befitting than the title given to the editorial describing China's return to the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the country's worst human rights violations – that too came in fragments that the outer world has come to know about. The present standoff between India and China in the eastern Ladakh is known to all.

China is now bending over the back to support Pakistan, in its nefarious anti-Indian activities, by suggesting new and wicked ideas to Pakistan, to create more problems for India . One of them is to encourage more terror training camps established in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to facilitate increased cross-border intrusions into Jammu and Kashmir, before the onset of snowfall in the region. As we know, Pakistan is already engaged in a proxy war with India, in its vicious mindset to bleed the country through thousand cuts, while China becomes furious when there is any debate about Human Rights in Hong Kong or Tibet.

Above all, Pakistan's diabolic and unforgivable cunningness to offer on the platter to China, the Indian Territory in its possession (PoK) for road building and infrastructure development to create an economic corridor that China called 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor' (CPEC) to enrage India, even to the extent of asking India to become a partner in the endeavour, to reap benefits.

The level-headed world countries have begun to experience the cunning dual strategy employed by China, and are initiating their own counter moves to offset China's designs in this regard.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

As all bilateral discussions between India and China by military officers, Defence and Foreign Affairs Ministers to settle the border issues were concluded in utter futility, it appears on the face of it that war is imminent. Wars anywhere in the world never brought a complete win to any side, but left a big catastrophe on human resource and economy. Knowingly, highly developed rogue nation China ventures to wage a war with India only to demoralise and weaken our developing nation in all fronts. Yet China may not yield to its desire.



Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad