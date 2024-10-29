MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th October 2024

A rude wake-up call to Team India

Kudos to Kiwis for thier great achievement against India in India. Even as spinners Sundar, Ashwin and Jadeja bowled thier hearts out, it was lack of flexibility and ability in terms of batting and sharpness in fielding by the Indian team that led to the downfall, Rohit defended his team by merely summing up that “we had two bad matches”. This is unacceptable. After a streak of eighteen consecutive home series wins in a span of just over twelve years, India losing the home series against the underdogs New Zealand is a stark reminder that every match against any team needs to be played with tact and seriousness in order to emerge a winner.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Test Cricket is alive and kicking. On the same day, India ended their winning streak at home Pakistan also ended their losing streak at home. The rare series home loss is a reality check for India ahead of upcoming BG Trophy in Australia (The end of India’s 12-year home dominance: Oct 27). After 0-1 down in Multan, Pakistan changed their approach, dropped star players, reinducted two veteran spinners who outperformed the English team in course of the next two Tests, taking 39 of the 40 wickets to fall. In a rare instance, Pakistan skipper didn’t use the service of a pace bowler in last 3 innings of England batting.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool, AP

Divisive slogans by elected leaders

Indians have long stood for unity. However, in the past decade, this unity has faced challenges - not from opposition parties or external threats, but from certain supporters of the ruling party. While the PM encourages the nation to “run for unity,” a concerning slogan has emerged from UP, attributed to the CM: “Batengay to Katengey” (If we divide, we will cut). Shockingly, even the RSS, the parent organization, has endorsed this slogan, and there are indications it may be used in the Maharashtra campaign. Celebrating Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary with a call for unity holds little meaning when divisive slogans are being promoted by elected leaders.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Vijay must adapt to realities of politics

The Tamil actor ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay launched Tamil Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party and aspires to sweep 2026 elections. All superstars are not readily accepted as CMs by the electorate. His fans associations and his caste people may get him utmost 10% votes. He needs to understand the rules of game in politics, in the way he once struggled to become superstar in films.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Celebrities mum on farmers’ protest

When Punjab farmers were protesting against Modi, the Canadian PM Trudeau tweeted in support of them. Rihanna asked the World why they weren’t talking about the protest. Mia Khalifa became wet with tears in support of Farmers. Greta Thunberg wept tears of remorse bringing tsunami. Malala and All Hallas screamed in outrage and support. US Vlogger Amanda Cerny vloged about the protest. YouTuber Lilly Singh walked the red carpet wearing the Indian farmers slogan. Comedian Hasan Minhaj criticised Modi and gave statements in support of farmers’ protest. Today, farmers are protesting against the Punjab government of AAP. Where are all these so-called activists, environmentalists and farm supporters? A missing person report filed.

Jayanthy C K Mani, Coimbatore

Will dragon country keep its word?

There are crucial uncertainties about the future course of India-China relations in view of recent developments. Can India really depend on China to keep its promises, even though the agreement to stabilise ties is a major diplomatic step? India’s plan has changed significantly from partnership to cautious engagement as result of the growing view of China as a strategic threat. Will India continue solidifying its alliances with like-minded countries as the global environment shifts, or will it run the risk of isolation by depending on ambiguous accords with Beijing?

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai (Bihar)

Police must get rid of political sway

Most of lawbreakers and history sheeters are patronised by political leaders. (Police personnel told to focus on lawbreakers: Hans India, Oct 27). The police department is largely influenced by the ruling party, especially those in positions like Home Minister. When governments change, those who were not lawbreakers are suddenly treated so. Example: Borugadda Anil was not a lawbreaker during the YCP regime; now he is a law breaker in the eyes of the same police. Likewise, those enjoying good will of ruling party can break law at will. Police department will do justice to people and go after lawbreakers only when it is independent on a par with CBI and ED.

D Ravikumar, Visakhapatnam