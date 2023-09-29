MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th September 2023

Dr MS, a pioneer of Green Revolution

India has lost one of its proud childrens who made it glorious, in the demise of Dr M S Swaminathan. The renowned agricultural scientist, who was instrumental for green revolution in the country, made valuable contribution to the sector till his last breath. He was in front line when the mission was started to bring the country out of the state of ship to mouth. As the chairman of National Commission for Agriculture, he made valuable recommendations to the welfare of the farmer and development of agricultural sector. His formula for minimum support price for a produce is farmer-friendly and is a benchmark to be observed by the governments. His contributions to the nation, particularly in the area of food security, will be remembered for ever.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The name, Dr M S Swaminathan is rightly credited with bridging the large gap between food need and food production and making India a food-surplus country and transforming the lives of millions. He developed high-yielding, disease-resistant and pedologically and climatically suitable rice and wheat varieties and paved the way for quantum jump in agricultural production. The Green Revolution contributed to poverty mitigation by enabling impoverished and low-income farmers to increase their crop yields and incomes. He worked not just for achieving food security, but also for attaining nutrition security. As a friend of farmers, he disseminated agricultural information to them and made a strong case for the Minimum Selling Price of ‘at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production’ for agricultural produce. He was a proponent of both beneficial and risk-free genetic modification (GM) and farming on environmentally sound lines.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

It’s sad to hear the demise of M S Swaminathan, the renowned Indian agriculture scientist and the driving force behind the Green Revolution. Known as the “Father of Economic Ecology” by the United Nations Environment Programme, Swaminathan’s groundbreaking work in the 1960s and 1970s revolutionised Indian agriculture, helping the country stave off widespread famine and achieve self-sufficiency in food production. His pioneering efforts involved the development and introduction of high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, which significantly increased food grain production across India. His innovative approach to agriculture, combining modern scientific techniques with a deep understanding of local conditions and needs, transformed the lives of countless low-income farmers and contributed to the nation’s economic growth. Beyond his work in India, Swaminathan was an influential figure on the global stage, contributing to various international agricultural and environmental initiatives.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

Swaminathan’s collaborative scientific efforts with Norman Borlaug, spearheading a mass movement with farmers and other scientists and backed by public policies, saved India and Pakistan from certain famine-like conditions in the 1960s. His leadership as Director General of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the Philippines was instrumental in his being awarded the first World Food Prize in 1987, recognized as the Nobel or the highest honours in the field of agriculture. The United Nations Environment Programme has called him ‘Father of Economic Ecology.’ From 1980 to 1982, he served as the Acting Deputy Chairman, then Member (Science and Agriculture) of the Planning Commission. Later, from 1982 to 1988, he served as the Director General at the International Rice Research Institute in the Philippines, which is funded by the Rockefeller Foundation.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

At a time when the nation faced the specter of famine, Dr M S Swaminathan’s dedication to research and innovation, alongside fellow scientists like Norman Borlaug, led to the development of high-yielding crop varieties that transformed India’s agricultural landscape. His contributions extended far beyond our borders. As the President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and as a global figure, he played a pivotal role in international agricultural and environmental initiatives. His loss is deeply felt not only in India but across the world. Dr. MS Swaminathan’s name will forever be etched in history as a beacon of hope for countless farmers and a symbol of India’s commitment to sustainable agriculture.

Vishal Mayur, Tumkur

‘Batasari’ song captures whole philosophy

The song Dr NSR Murthy quoted in his letter published on September 27 is from ‘Batasari.’ Whole philosophy is summerised in that song, raising questions about duality of creation and answering all the questions as secret or wonderful creation. Many religions believe that the God is omnipresent, omnipotent and against confining God to a object of shape. Vedic religion also started worshipping Sun, Moon, Stars, Trees and bigger objects. Evolution from Form to Formless is wisdom. Prahlada’s reply to his father “Indu kaladu andu kaladu anu sandeham valadu, Chakri sarvopagatundu...” All religions lead ultimately to find God everywhere, in everything and everyone.

Gunturu Sivaramakrishna, Hyderabad