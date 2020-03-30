MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th March 2020

People's cooperation, need of the hour

The Central government deserves accolades for its timely decisions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The recent economic relief of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in the name of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, which includes increase in the wages under MNREGA scheme, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for medical staff and doctors, financial assistance to farmers, free cylinders to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana for next three months and Rs 31,000 crore for construction workers from Building and Other Construction Workers' Fund (BOCW) prevents possible retrenchment of workers.

Increase in the wages under MNREGA scheme is a good move, however, this may not have immediate impact as all the people are staying indoors. The most useful measures at this juncture are the free supply of necessary commodities through PDS and direct transfers.

Apart from these initiatives by the government, the policy measures taken by the Reserve Bank such as reducing the repo rate by 75 basis points and reverse repo rate by 90 basis points, Cash Reserve Ratio by 100 basis points, and three-month moratorium on EMIs for liquidity management in the economy are appropriate at this moment.

In this critical situation, the Central government and all the State governments are doing their best to come out of this pandemic. It is high time we understand the gravity of the situation and stay at homes during the lockdown period. This period will be fruitful only if there is cooperation from the citizens.

The greater part of the responsibility lies with us in fighting against the coronavirus by following the guidelines given by the government and medical experts. By looking at the efforts from the doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers, and the police force, I get reminded of a message going rounds in the social media, that "there are only two temples in India which are open during the lockdown period: one is the hospital and the other one is the police station".

So, we must recognise the efforts of doctors, medical staff, and the police force who are working tirelessly keeping their lives in risk. Let us hope and pray that there will be an end to this pandemic very soon.

Mejari Mallikarjuna, Nadigadda, Chittoor, AP

Where are cricketers in times of corona?

The entire world is 'shivering ' with the coronavirus pandemic. India is no exception. The Union and State governments are putting their best efforts to contain the epidemic.

Police, medical and other personnel services to our nation are commendable. Many sections from different fields show their big hearts by pouring financial assistance to the millions of poor, underprivileged Indians.

Where are the so called Indian "cricket community"? Where are they? Are they alive? Will they remain as mute spectators to this crisis? Are they so poor and helpless?

Do they lead the lives of penury and can't they render any financial assistance in any other forms? My dear cricketers! These majority of Indians who have great fascination towards cricket and players come out, shout, encourage and celebrate your victory as our countries victory.

"You have more charm, fame and recognition when compared to other players of different games. Don't be indifferent in this hour of crisis. First of all we are human beings. Our country is "karma bhoomi and punya bhoomi."

We should not be like Donald Trumps who are more obsessed with" finance" ignoring the "lives" of Americans. Dear cricketers let your miniscule amounts of crores of rupees that you had won in the matches be used in judicious and prudent ways to rescue millions of Indians in these turbulent times. Jai Hind.

Gandham Shantikiran, Rajamahendravaram, EG dist, AP