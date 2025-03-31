MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st March 2025

BJP bid to wean minorities away from Oppn

V Ramu Sarma’s advice (THI, Mar 29) should serve an eyeopener to our opposition party leaders. The multi-party alliance, I.N.D.I.A bloc, a brainchild of Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, was formed with a big bang in July 2023. However, it lost its sheen gradually, as Kumar left the camp conveying his loyalty to NDA and alliance partners were busy in search of their own greener pastures. In order to win the minority and OBC electorate, the opposition started criticising ‘Sanatan’ principles, also ridiculing Hindu sentiments, conveniently forgetting that this land is predominantly a Hindu bastion. Next, with its strong booth level cadre the ruling BJP relentlessly ensuring to retain its BC, OBC voters under its flock. It is pertinent to note of late, the BJP volunteers in some pockets of Mumbai metropolis are distributing ‘Saugat -E-Modi’ kits amongst Muslims ahead of Ramzan Eid, thus earning the laurels of minority population. On the other side Congress leaders are in a state of confusion without proper vision and without determined leadership.

Govardhan R. Jilla, Mumbai

‘Modi ji ki Saugat’ kits which will be distributed among 32 lakh Muslim women through 32,000 masjids spread throughout India. It has sparked a political debate across the country. The offering appears festive, including familiar Eid ingredients such as dry fruits, semolina, vermicelli and sugar. The kits also include kurta-pajamas for men and suit fabrics for women, all neatly packaged to reach Muslim households before Eid. It appears to be a thoughtful cultural outreach by the Bharatiya Janata Party, an attempt to bring warmth and festivity into homes that might otherwise go without.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Unpatriotic act on part of Didi govt

It is quite intriguing to go through a report that nearly 450 km border with Bangladesh has not been fenced as the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is said to be stalling the land acquisition process to facilitate the starting of fencing work by the Centre. What is worse, the West Bengal government is practising vote bank politics by facilitating the entry of “infiltrators“ into our territory. This is the most unpatriotic act on the part of the State government, to say the least.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Education best means of inclusivity

As we strive to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, empowering youth is the key to unlocking our nation’s potential. However, many young people lack access to quality education and skills, hindering their ability to contribute to the economy. To bridge this gap, we need to nurture every youngster as an asset and productive human capital, regardless of their background. This requires a multi-faceted approach, including skill development centers in schools, overhauling education systems, and promoting inclusivity.

Sridevi Tejaswani. K Secunderabad

Pay befitting tribute to cricket legends

Bold batsman and a great hitter of Indian cricket before Independence was forgotten by all. In fact the name of Vizag stadium should be renamed as C K Nayudu and Dr YSR Reddy stadium. C K Nayudu was a great batsman and India won many matches with his efforts. He stood as man of the match many times and India was a successful cricket team during his period. Similarly, the Uppal cricket stadium should be named after Ghulam Ahmed cricket stadium. He was a former Indian test captain and had a great record in off spin bowling and India played great test cricket under his captaincy. So the existing Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Uppal should be renamed as Ghulam Ahmed and Rajiv Gandhi international stadium.

V R K Valmeeky, Hyderabad

Acquittal of a judge after 17 years

Justice Nirmal Yadav, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, is acquitted in the “cash-at-judge-door” case after 17 years in a bribe case. It is said “what’s it in name” but here alleged packet that contained Rs 15 lakh was delivered mistakenly to another High Court Judge Justice Nirmaljit Kaur instead of Justice Nirmal Yadav. Justice Nirmal Yadav case was handed over to CBI and she was transferred to another state, Himanchal Pradesh. CBI did inquire and ultimately Justice Nirmal Yadav was acquitted after 17 years on 28 March ‘25, the same day when SC denied permission to lodge FIR in the alleged burnt cash case against Justice Yashwant Varma.

Buddha Jagdish Rao, Visakhapatnam