MyVoice: Views of our readers 31th July 2020

Governor should clear Rajasthan imbroglio

Apropos the report 'Gehlot govt wants session on July 31' (July 29), it seems that Rajasthan is heading towards a tussle between the government and the Governor. The Gehlot government wants to end this uncertainty and fears horse trading if more time is given to floor test. Governor's contention that due to Covid-19 threat, large assembly of people is not advisable does not hold much water. Despite social distancing norms, all these legislators are eating and watching movies in resorts. How come PM Modi will lay foundation stone ceremony in Ayodhya for temple, though 150 people gathering there is highly untenable. The Governor should not delay the process and must clear the clouds of uncertainty sooner than later.

Ashok Goswami, Mumbai

Why not a digital Bhumi Pujan?

As we know, on August 5, 2020, there will be Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For this ceremony, nearly 100 to 200 peoples are going to be invited. The main point is that in these corona pandemic period, is it necessary to do the physical Bhoomi Pujan? No doubt, after a legal fight of so many years this ceremony is going to happen and with this ceremony, many people are going to fee good. But at the same time, we witness day by day tremendous increase in number of corona patients. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26, said corona is as fatal today as it was in beginning.

So, we cannot deny the danger of Covid-19 on the Bhoomi ceremony. As an Indian citizen, I would like to suggest the government that a digital Bhoomi Pujan will be the best way. Also, 'Digital India' is the vision of PM Narendra Modi and through digital Bhoomi Pujan, the Prime Minister can send a great message to the citizens of India. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray also suggested the way of e-Bhoomi Pujan. Everyone is saying that we have to live with this coronavirus for a long time and for this we have to change our daily or conventional habits. Then why we are not implementing the new technological methods? I think digital Bhoomi Pujan will be a great use of technology. If Narendra Modi accept the use of this kind of technology, then this will be not only a great start but also will encourage many of us to do social events digitally.

Harshal Suresh Desale, Pune, Maharashtra

Governments apathetic to flood victims

The flood situation in north Bihar has gone from bad to worse. Floodwater entered Purnia district during the last 24 hours. The water continued to flow through Madhepura town and low-lying areas. Over 19 lakh people from 725 villages spread across 263 panchayats in 24 blocks of Madhepura, Araria, Supaul and Saharsa districts, had been reeling under the impact of the Kosi flood. It is not the first time that the different parts of Bihar have been affected by floods. But the people of these areas are affected by such floods every year.

Hundreds of people lost their lives and lakhs of properties were damaged due to the floods. I have been unable to understand that why the State and Central governments do not take suitable steps to combat the floods in affected areas. Is the government of India unable to prevent the floods from Bihar or is it the result of government's negligence? Indeed, floods can be controlled by retaining walls levees, excavating lakes, dams, reservoirs or retention ponds etc. Unfortunately, the administration takes some steps only after the people had been affected by floods and promise people to take a long-term plan for combating flood damage in future. But after the floods are over, they forget to fulfil their promise.

Noor Ahmad, Hyderabad

Centre's new education policy a welcome move

The NEP launched by the government on Wednesday has a lot of changes in the policy. The policy was drafted after 34 years. The policy has many pros like early education system and multidisciplinary facilities. The policies increase early school education and implementation of preparatory module for pre-schools. This policy helps children to develop their skills towards their interest and persuade their career as well. The new policy aims at holistic development. The students will have the choice to choose their subject of interests. The policy also emphasises the mother tongue/local and regional language as the medium of instruction preferably until class 8 and further. Hence the new policy brings a lot of change in the Indian education system.

Sreelakshmi Peri, Secunderabad