MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd July 2024

‘Not Hindus’ jibe perfect warning for BJP

Rahul Gandhi, the LoP in LS, is apparently buoyant over the increased strength of INDI alliance and therefore upped ante against the ruling NDA in general and the BJP in particular. Though ‘not Hindus’ jibe against BJP leaders is a bit harsh and provocative in nature, it should serve as an alert warning for them to behave more responsibly, in other words more secularly, in future. In any case, the first ‘speech’ of Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition in LS was no doubt impressive and he appears to have come of “age” to take on the top notch leaders of BJP. His speech writers seems to have adopted the English dictum “Offence is the Best policy of Defence” and rather largely succeeded. With a strong opposition, the NDA and its policies could be put to check at every given opportunity.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Gandhi’s emphasises harmony over hatred

Rahul Gandhi addressed parliament on Monday, raising vital points. On top of that, he emphasised that Hinduism cannot spread fear and hate, showing a picture of Lord Shiva and citing other religions that all preach non-violence and fearlessness. This speech has awakened thousands of Indians, including both well-educated and non-educated citizens, as well as those from rural and urban areas, rich and poor alike. Their vision is of love and peace, not violence and hatred. This message helps build strong relationships among Indians, making the community a better place and enabling us to face all kinds of difficulties and problems.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur, UP

Rahul Gandhi doing justice as LOP

The heated debate at the floor of the parliament between leader of the house and leader of the opposition, has ignited the Parliamentary working in the full swing. After becoming the LOP, Rahul Gandhi is doing his role actively and also making sure the every such matter that happened in last few days, will be raised in the Parliament so that government will be held responsible for the same. The debate and healthy discussions are welcome between the Government and the Opposition; as by this way, maximum benefit of the people can be ensured. But for Rahul Gandhi particularly, it is expectable that he maintains his chair as LOP till 2029, and did not voiceover anything beyond the integrity of his chair.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Are new laws legally tenable?

It is a well noted notion that Indian laws though made by British, are the best in books but its implementation is the worst with incessant adjournments and procrastinations of proceedings with the involvement of lawmakers. New criminal laws put into operation from July 1, 2024 may face this serious situation. All the criminal and corrupt cases pending for decades now should be disposed of within the timeline fixed in the new legal codes. Amit Shah categorically said that priority for justice will be given in preference to punishment. What does it mean? It emerges duel meaning. Some are expressing questions that these new laws did not have vetting from the Law Commission and implemented without a detailed discussion in Parliament. If it is a unilateral decision of the ruling government, then these laws are untenable and unlawful.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Why new law when amendments possible

The new criminal laws replacing IPC, CPC and Indian Evidence Act, are but copy paste laws with a few changes viz. charge sheet procedure, committing of case within 90 days of taking cognizance of offence,etc. These changes could easily be brought in through amendments. The new laws have renumbered the sections and wordings, making it difficult to common man to understand his duties, rights and obligations under the new laws.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

Dravid transformed Indian cricket

India’s T20 WC title win is befitting for Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey at NCA, Under 19, India A, and Senior India team. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team and added a good bench strength, for a smooth transition post Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli era. India is forever grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations of cricketers.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool, AP