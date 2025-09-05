MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th Sep 2025

11-pt agenda for teacher welfare...

♦ Every school should give appreciation certificate plus monetary gift to each of their teachers (both teaching and non-teaching staff too) on Teachers day (in India on September 5).

♦ Projector teaching can give teachers more time to explain (and nullifies strenuous writing on the board). Makes things easy for both teachers and students.

♦ Restrict number of teaching periods per day (to every teacher) via legal amendment. Let them have time to relax, read books, do research. Give part time teaching job option too for them to pursue higher studies or other interests.

♦ Commensurate salary should be paid to every teacher

♦ Include non-teaching staff too in Teachers day celebration. Have debates and other competitions.

♦ Daily sports, relaxation periods for students (and teachers’participation too).

♦ Regular excursions to both students and teachers as relaxation and learning from outdoors naturally.

♦ Reduced syllabus can help teachers with more time to explain the chapters, give smaller home works and smaller projects to students. It helps students too to avoid over-burden.

♦ Have regular training classes (at least once in a month) to school teachers on technical aspects, any doubts clarifications and happy development management too.

♦ Have separate employees to correct class work and homework books, test - exam papers to reduce the burden of school teachers.

♦ Provide free education to children of teachers in the schools they teach (to reduce their financial burden).

Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad

Commendable job on GST

The GST council, headed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has reduced the GST slab rates of essential items, ahead of the festival season. The cut on GST rates, is a boon to the people of the country. Apart from essential items, a GST cut has been announced on a host of other items, including construction materials, price of cars, etc. The GST council has done a commendable job by announcing the new rates.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

Citizenship Act must

The Citizenship Act, 1955 was amended six times including the latest in 2019. Now the latest Amendment carried out in 2019 bars Muslims from migrating to India except through legal means, but exempts the persecuted ethnic (minoroty) groups in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. As such the opposition parties are instigating the illegal Muslim minorities in India to agitate, as they (opposition) feel that there would be an erosion in their vote bank. The NDA government is doing the best thing possible to protect the interests of ethnic minorities migrating to India either legally or illegally due to persecution back in their respective countries, which are Islamic. The illegal Muslim migrants are already raising their ugly heads in several parts of India, mainly in West Bengal and Assam. Just as they are doing in almost all the Western countries including USA and UK. To push them back to their native countries, doesn’t require any humanitarian consideration, as demanded by the opposition parties. As a nationalist citizen of India, I extend my support to NDA in this regard.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Delhi HC’s verdict dubious

Delhi High Court’s decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and others in a case related to the 2020 Delhi riots ‘overturns’ Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer’s “Bail is the rule and jail is the exception” doctrine, reaffirmed by the incumbent Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai.

It stands to reason that prolonged incarceration without framing charges against the accused and trial goes against the protection of personal liberty constitutionally guaranteed in Article 21. The mere accusation of ‘conspiracy’ in the absence of reliable and irrefutable evidence cannot validate or justify condemning a person to continue to languish in a prison. The High Court has clearly erred in holding that creating WhatsApp groups to mobilize protesters against the Constitution Amendment Act and organize road blockades amounts to a ‘conspiratorial assault on the state itself’ and making certain unwarranted observations. Some of the evidence that the prosecution adduces is based on WhatsApp chats and testimonies of ‘unnamed and protected witnesses’ and could be highly suspect. What is anti-national or not has to be tested against the constitutional principles of justice and equality and not any party’s conception of nationalism.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN