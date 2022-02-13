Will Punjab opt for AAP this time?

V Ramu Sarma's 'Bold Talk' on Punjab's colour (party) choice during forthcoming Assembly polls (Hans India, Feb12), is very informative. Much water flown from Sutlej since last Assembly elections (2017), when Congress comfortably formed govt, by winning 77 seats out of 117; much credit goes to former CM, Captain Amrinder Singh, a Doon School friend of late Rajiv Gandhi.

Due to humiliation by the party High Command, through cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain saab not only relinquished his CM gaddi but also left the party in disgrace much to the surprise of 'mother' and 'son'.

Elevating Sidhu, as party State President, replacing Sunil Jakhar, party leaders invited more troubles, as new President Sidhu frequently threw blow hot and cold overs (statements) much to the embarrassment of High Command; whereas Sunil Jakhar, a minority Hindu leader turning angry being removed from party post, to make way for a Jat Sikh, Sidhu. The controversial repealed three farm Bills rather gave much fodder to the Congress; sadly, the inept handling of the leadership at Centre, couldn't convert this issue to its advantage.

Leaving its regional organisation to the state of Pandora's box, it may be a miracle if present Chief minister Charanjit Singh Mann, a Dalit face, garners substantial Dalit votes into party's kitty in coming elections. Now, on the eve of polls, Congress, a divided house in Punjab, helplessly looking at the situation, gradually drifting out of its hands.

The farm laws issue though timely made Shiromani Akali Dal to disassociate itself from its traditional alliance partner BJP, the separation will split the votes, in forthcoming polls, much to the loss of both the parties on religious (sikhs, Hindus) grounds.

Aam Aadmi Party Chief, Arvind Kejriwal's timely decision to throw his hat in the fray, filled the vaccum created by the opposition parties viz, BJP and Akali Dal since recent past. According to some poll pandits, there is silent under current generating in favour of AAP in the State, as the party declared well in advance, its popular stage, cine artist, comedian, Bhagwant Singh Mann, who has mass following irrespective of caste and religion, as its Chief Minister.

The party also campaigning vigorously through its slogan, 'Delhi Model', a corruption free and stable administration in the state, if elected to power, which is the need of the hour. Though there are whispers in some circles that the outcome of the polls will result hung Assembly, there are several precedents, electorate will always have some surprises in store for unheard parties thus give them a comfortable mandate to rule. Who know history may repeat in this border state Punjab, which goes to polls on February 20.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai