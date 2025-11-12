Delhi CM orders modern waste compactors, panel for road construction

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that modern compactors will soon be installed across various parts of Delhi for efficient waste disposal, and a special committee will be formed for road construction.

Chairing a meeting to review the status of cleanliness and sanitation in the city, the Chief Minister said specialised machines will be deployed to manage green waste. The Chief Minister stated that her government is highly sensitive towards issues of sanitation and cleanliness, adding that the dream of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ can only be realised when the city remains clean and tidy.

She announced that a special committee comprising officials from relevant departments will be constituted to oversee road construction projects. The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, along with officials from DDA, PWD, DSIIDC and other departments.

The Chief Minister observed that the previous government had failed to treat the issue of cleanliness in Delhi with the seriousness it deserved. She asserted that her government is actively addressing the matter with renewed determination and focus. She said that if smaller cities can perform well in cleanliness rankings, Delhi must move ahead with greater speed and efficiency.