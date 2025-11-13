  1. Home
'Doctor Module' Terror Link: India dismantles JeM module behind blast

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 10:43 AM IST
‘Doctor Module’ Terror Link: India dismantles JeM module behind blast
15 arrested, 3 detained across 3 states

New Delhi: India has delivered a strong message against terrorism with a swift counteraction that dismantled a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module linked to the November 10 explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort.

Red Fort Blast ProbeJeM Module DismantledCounter-Terror OperationNational SecurityDelhi Terror Investigation

