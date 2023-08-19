Ordinance brought as ED, CBI threat failed

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the BJP-led Centre, saying the ordinance on services matters was brought as money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI failed in Delhi.



In a speech in the Assembly, he also claimed that the BJP has brought the "Sanghi" model of democracy through the Services Bill while asserting that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought on the issue of full statehood for the national capital. Kejriwal alleged that the "democratic rights of the people of Delhi were trampled through the ordinance and the bill".

"There are several styles of democratic systems like the Westminister style and parliamentary style.

These people (BJP) have brought the Sanghi style of democracy through this bill," he said. "The ordinance on services matters was brought because money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI had failed in Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that recently, someone from BJP had threatened him, saying, "We will make you bow down". "But I want to tell them that no power can make Kejriwal and the two crore people of Delhi bow down," he said. The AAP national convener said that the BJP will lose all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2024 polls.

The BJP on Friday reacted sharply to Kejriwal's scathing attack on Modi over the recently enacted GNCTD Amendment Act, saying "corruption, inaction and nepotism" of his government will pave its exit in 2025.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal to call a session of the Assembly for a debate to compare development works done by his government and the Modi government in Delhi. "Since the 2020 elections, people of Delhi have seen the real face of Kejriwal through communalism, inaction, corruption and nepotism and they will shunt him out of power in 2025," Sachdeva said. He also said the AAP national convener was deft in playing the victim card and diverting issues.