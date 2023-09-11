Live
Just In
23 pigeons killed over old rivalry in Karnataka
In a shocking case, miscreants killed 23 pigeons due to an old rivalry in Karnataka's Hubballi city, officials said on Monday.
Hubballi (Karnataka): In a shocking case, miscreants killed 23 pigeons due to an old rivalry in Karnataka's Hubballi city, officials said on Monday.
The incident took place on Saturday in a house located in the Yavagal area.
According to police, the accused had cut the necks of pigeons which belonged to Rahul Dandeli.
Dandeli had been rearing the pigeons for the past six months. The miscreants have barged into the premises and committed the crime. They had also destroyed the nests.
He lodged a complaint with the Hubballi Upanagar police station and suspected the act to be the fallout of an old rivalry.
The police have taken up the investigation and were searching for CCTV footage and also gathering inputs on the movement of the people.