5-Year Old Boy Enters India Book of Records

Udupi: Arya, a five-year-old from Muddur village near Brahmavar, has brought pride to Udupi district by securing a prestigious India Book of Records (IBR) title for his exceptional intellectual prowess.

Recognised on April 26 this year, as an ‘IBR Achiever,’ the UKG student from V.S.S. CBSE School demonstrated an astonishing ability to recall a vast array of facts, showcasing cognitive skills far beyond his age.

At just five years and five months, Arya fluently recited an extensive list of information, including 19 national symbols, eight planets, 48 Asian countries with their capitals, seven rainbow colors, seven continents, five oceans, and the seven wonders of the world. His repertoire also encompassed Karnataka’s 31 districts, eight Kannada Jnanpith awardees, India’s 14 prime ministers, 15 presidents, and the capitals of India’s 28 states and eight union territories.

Arya was born on November 14, 2019, to parents Gurumurthy B and Shyamala. Arya’s achievement reflects his natural curiosity and the nurturing environment provided by his family and school. His parents credit his success to his relentless eagerness to learn, supported by the dedicated faculty at V.S.S. CBSE School.

The IBR recognition followed a stringent verification process by officials, confirming the accuracy and spontaneity of Arya’s recitations. Arya’s milestone underscores the value of fostering early education in rural settings, serving as an inspiration for communities across Karnataka.