A 74-Year-Old Lecturer In Bengaluru Drive Auto For Survival

Pataabi Raman, a 74-year-old Bengaluru auto driver became the sensation of the day. He is a 60-year-old English lecturer who has been living off the road for the past 14 years.



Raman's story went viral after Nikita Iyer shared the 45-minute travel and talk with a well auto driver who communicates fluent English in a LinkedIn post that went popular. She commented on LinkedIn about how she was blown away by the auto driver's flawless English.



In her post, Nikita describes how she couldn't find a taxi in the middle of the highway and was approached by an auto driver who offered her a ride. Nikita told him she needed to get to her office, which was on the opposite side of town, because she was worried about being late.

His response astounded her. In flawless English, he asked that lady politely to come in ma'am, she can pay whatever she want. Nikita was intrigued and inquired as to how he had become so eloquent.

Raman explained his journey about how he had been driving the vehicle for the previous 14 years in a nice manner. He spent the previous 20 years as an instructor in a college in Powai, Mumbai. He claimed that he had tried but failed to find work in his hometown of Karnataka, and that he was tired up with being asked about his caste in job interviews.

He was not eligible for a pension because he worked at a private college. To cover his daily expenses, he returned to Karnataka and began driving a car in Bengaluru. He and his 72-year-old wife currently reside in Kadugodi.

Nikita mentioned in the post explaining that teachers are not highly compensated. The maximum they may earn is 10-15,000/, and don't have a pension because it was a private institution. He receive at least 700-1500 every day driving a rickshaw, which is adequate for myself and his wife.

Meanwhile, Raman perceives himself as a privileged and self-sufficient man who spends 9-10 hours a day, despite having experienced highs and lows throughout his life.