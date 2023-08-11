Amrutkal project, MRPL ramps up its CSR funds for the welfare of potters

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has taken up an initiative to improve the life of potters in Dakshina Kannada by giving them pottery machinery and tool kits to 35 members of the Dakshina Kannada district potters cooperative in Puttur a town in Dakshina Kannada district that has a sizable population of potters (also known as Kulals and Moolyas) The total kitty that was made available for this initiative is to the tune of Rs. 4.25 lakhs. This project was taken up by the MRPL-ONGC as a part of the Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav.

MRPL as part of its Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav occasion had organised an event to support the Craftsmen of Dakshina Kannada District. 35 Members of the Potter community were handed over modern tools to improve their productivity and multiply their income. 10 Potters were given electric pottery production units which will increase their productivity and income.

Dr Noronha General Manager of MRPL speaking on the occasion said “MRPL through its impactful CSR and CER activities strives to make a difference to the lives of the needy sections of the society”. He also expressed hope that “MRPL-sponsored modern tools and tackles would go a long way in multiplying income for the potter community and thereby promote environment-friendly implements”.

Dr Rudolph Noronha General Manager and Manish Gupta Senior Manager represented MRPL, Shashi Kumar Rai Baliyottu, Director SCDCC Bank, S JanardhanaMoolya Chief Executive Potters Cottage Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd. Director. Shri Damodhara V vice President of Potters cooperative industry was present on the occasion.

10 Potters received Electric Potter wheels on the occasion and 25 were provided with Design Kits. All the beneficiaries expressed their happiness about the high quality of the items provided by MRPL. One of the women pottery entrepreneurs Girija who was delighted at the new electric pottery wheel said, “I can put in more work and produce more pots for the market and I can support my family better.” (eom)