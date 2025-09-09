Live
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 09 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- Hope their conscience wakes up: Oppn MPs on Vice-Presidential polls
- VP election: Three parties to abstain from voting, 12 MPs not to cast vote
- PM Modi to meet 11-month-old Neetika, the face of Himachal natural disaster
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- MP govt reshuffles 30 IPS and 14 IAS officers
- Telangana High Court set to deliver verdict on Group 1 exam row
- Third phase of AP EAPCET counselling to begin today
Astronaut Shukla to motivate students in ISRO-led interaction
Bengaluru: Karnataka will soon host a rare educational event as astronaut Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 Mission, is set to...
Bengaluru: Karnataka will soon host a rare educational event as astronaut Group Captain Shubhamshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 Mission, is set to interact with school students at the U.R. Rao Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
The announcement was made by N.S. Boseraju, Karnataka’s Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, who thanked ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan for responding positively to the state’s proposal. The programme will be supported by ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre, Bengaluru.
High school students, particularly from government schools in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts, will be invited to attend the event in person. To extend the opportunity across the state, students in other districts will be able to participate via live streaming at regional science centres.
“These initiatives inspire children towards science, research, and space exploration. Karnataka has always been at the forefront of progress in science and technology. Such programmes nurture curiosity and innovation among young minds,” Minister Boseraju said in his statement.
He emphasised that the state government is committed to fostering scientific temper among children. Direct interaction with an astronaut, he said, would motivate students to aspire for careers in space science and technology.
The date of the event will be finalised shortly, officials confirmed. The interaction is expected to be one of the most engaging educational programmes in the state this year, offering students a first-hand perspective on human space flight and India’s growing role in international space exploration.