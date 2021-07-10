Atal Incubation Centre, open challenge program for AI enabled medtech devices launched

Bengaluru: Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), an STPI Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Bengaluru was inaugurated by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) on Friday.



AIC STPI Bengaluru was shortlisted by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog to set up Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) for innovative start-ups working in healthcare, IoT, ICT & E-Commerce domains at a budget outlay of Rs 20 crores, with a target to incubate about 65 innovative and disruptive technology start-ups over a period of 5 years.

The AIC STPI Bengaluru is spread over 10,000 sq. ft. of area and has been equipped with state-of-the-art physical infrastructure, lab with health care equipment such as vital sign monitor, ECG simulator, neuro stimulator & 3D printer and common office facilities. AIC STPI Bengaluru is supported by partners from Industry, Corporate, Start-ups, Venture Capitalists and Academia. The AIC aligns with STPI's vision as well as that of NITI Aayog to support, promote and grow the culture of innovation leading to start-ups and successful entrepreneurs in the country.

Dr Omkar Rai, DG, STPI & Chairman, STPINEXT, stated, "STPINEXT is going to play a pivotal role in making India a software product nation by setting up STPI CoEs in emerging technology domains. AIC STPINEXT Initiatives can leverage the ecosystem and enable startups to build world-class products in healthcare domain through AIC STPI Bengaluru."

"Future of India lies in start-ups. We have 55 unicorns and during the beginning of 2021, we added 10 unicorns. Start-ups at STPI CoEs can solve global challenges. Beyond fostering start-ups to build innovative products in solving the challenges of industry, STPI CoEs can play a major role in creating many unicorns," he added

"Bangalore has rapidly emerged as the startup capital of India. AIC STPI Bengaluru has wonderful infrastructure with phenomenal technological support and an extremely bright group of mentors including the initial financial opportunities.

It will definitely become one of the largest producers of innovative start-ups who will change the start-up Scenario of the country," said Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chief Mentor AIC STPI Bengaluru and Executive Director, Narayana Health.

The last date for applying for OCP 1.0 to avail the offerings of AIC STPI Bengaluru, Open Challenge Program (OCP) 1.0 with a focus on "Portable, Affordable, AI-enabled Med Tech devices for multi-parameter monitoring, medical devices for stroke detection/brain computer interface/mental health/neuro monitoring and

wearable devices for health monitoring, is August 8.