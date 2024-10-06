Ballari jeans industry hit hard by power supply issues

Ballari: Ballari, renowned for its jeans industry, is facing significant challenges due to erratic power supply. The demand for Ballarijeans remains high across the country, but frequent power cuts, cable burnouts, and transformer issues have left the jeans manufacturing units struggling. Owners of these units are expressing frustration towards GESCOM for failing to address these issues despite multiple complaints.

The 4th Stage Jeans Apparel Park, home to over 60 jeans units, has been particularly hard hit. Unit owners report that they require at least eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to maintain production, but this is rarely provided. As a result, operations like washing jeans with chemicals are frequently interrupted, leading to product damage and losses amounting to lakhs of rupees. Several units have already shut down due to these power issues, along with labor shortages and water supply problems. Even the remaining 40 units are grappling with increased electricity costs, with bills as high as one lakh rupees, despite inconsistent service. Compounding the issue, the power cables, installed over 20 years ago, have not been replaced, leading to frequent short circuits and voltage fluctuations.

The owners warn that if the situation continues, they may resort to public protests. Workers are also struggling without a reliable power supply, making the area unsafe, especially at night. Unit owners are urging authorities to take immediate action to resolve the power crisis and ensure the industry’s survival.