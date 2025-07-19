Bangalore Students Gain Entry Into Global Music School Led by Maestro Shekhar Ravjiani

Bengaluru: In a celebration of talent and mentorship, four exceptional students from OWIS Sarjapur and GIIS Whitefield have been selected to join the prestigious Global Schools Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music (GSSRSOM). The selection was a part of the Global Schools Group (GSG) Leadership Lecture Series, which recently hosted renowned Indian music composer, singer, and mentor Shekhar Ravjiani at the two Bangalore campuses.

The Leadership Lecture Series by the Global Schools Group (GSG) has become a noteworthy platform for inspiring creativity, passion, and direction among students. The series offers a unique opportunity for students to meet people of remarkable calibre and skills from different industries and learn from their journey of hard work and success. During his visit, Shekhar Ravjiani delivered a powerful address on the importance of discipline, authenticity, and passion in the pursuit of any art form. The event also featured a hands-on music workshop facilitated by Shekhar, where students explored vocal techniques, rhythm, and creative expression. This was followed by a student panel discussion, an interactive Q&A, and a live talent showcase.

Launched in 2020, the Global Schools Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music (GSSRSOM) is a pioneering collaboration between Global Schools Foundation (GSF) and acclaimed Indian music composer Shekhar Ravjiani. It is the first-ever partnership of its kind between a global education network and a music industry icon, designed to nurture young musical talent within school campuses. Over the last five years, GSSRSOM has mentored more than 150 students across Global Schools Group’s network, providing them with structured training in music theory, voice modulation, performance skills, and music production. The program blends modern music pedagogy with advanced tools and immersive experiences through both virtual and in-person workshops. Many students have performed at high-profile school and cultural events, while two alumni of the Global Schools Group have already been launched globally under Shekhar Ravjiani’s own music label, Garudaa Music.

Also present at the event was Pavithra Chari, an accomplished classical and cross-genre vocalist and composer. As a sub-mentor at the Global Schools Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music, she plays a key role in nurturing young talent. Her artistic expertise and consistent behind-the-scenes guidance have been instrumental in shaping the school’s evolving success and creative direction.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhar Ravjiani said, “Music isn’t just an art, it’s a language that speaks to the soul, builds confidence, and fuels dreams. Interacting with such passionate and talented young minds at One World International School and Global Indian International School is always a privilege. Their energy, discipline, and hunger to learn are truly inspiring. As a mentor, it brings me immense joy to help shape their musical journey and witness the spark that could ignite a lifelong pursuit of excellence.”

Rajeev Koul, Dy. Chief Operating Officer – Global Schools Group, expressed his pleasure at having Shekhar Ravjiani speak at OWIS Sarjapur and GIIS Whitefield campus as part of the Leadership Lecture Series. He said, "At GSG, we believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals through our holistic 9 GEMS pedagogy, which balances academic excellence with co-curricular enrichment. Engaging with distinguished personalities like Shekhar Ravjiani offers our students meaningful exposure and guidance, helping them pursue their passions with confidence and clarity."