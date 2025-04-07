BBMP crackdown on unauthorised buildings

Bengaluru: BBMP, Unauthorized Buildings, BESCOM, Electricity Disconnection, Bengaluru Construction Laws, Supreme Court Order Henceforth, it has instructed the Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation (BESCOM) to disconnect the electricity connection to unauthorised buildings within the corporation’s jurisdiction.

The BBMP said that this action has been taken as per the Supreme Court order dated December 17, 2024.

The corporation has already issued orders under Sections 248(1), (2) and (3) of the BBMP Act against unauthorized buildings and orders under Sections 356(1) and (2). Therefore, the circular mentions that henceforth, as soon as the corporation issues an order under Section 248(3) of the BBMP Act, 2020 against any unauthorized building, it will be necessary for the corporation to immediately disconnect the temporary/permanent electricity connection to such buildings and effectively prevent unauthorized constructions.

BBMP has instructed BESCOM to provide electricity connection only to those buildings that have obtained possession certificate from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike before providing electricity connection from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation to buildings within the corporation’s jurisdiction.

BBMP steps to prevent unauthorized construction

If temporary electricity connection is to be provided during/before the construction stage of a building, BESCOM should ensure that the ‘A’ Khata issued by the corporation and the plan approval for the construction of such buildings have been given by the corporation.

After issuing an order under Section 248(3) of the BBMP Act, 2020, the permanent/temporary electricity connection to any building shall be disconnected.

Before providing permanent electricity connection to any building by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation, it should be ensured that the completion certificate/possession certificate has been issued by the Corporation for such building.

It has been instructed that after the validity period of the plan approval issued by the Corporation has expired, if the temporary connection to such building is to be continued, it should be confirmed that the building plan approval has been renewed by the Corporation.