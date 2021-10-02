BBMP fails to enforce ban on public smoking

Bengaluru: As per a recent survey, most places in Bengaluru were found in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) that prevents smoking in public places or areas with more than 30 seats.

Only 1.9 per cent of facilities have obtained an NOC from BBMP to set up a Designated Smoking Area (DSA) while only 9.5 per cent of facilities have a DSA.

The survey was conducted by Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and Bangalore-based NGO MAYA (Movement for Youth Awareness and Alternatives) over the course of two months. Targeting places with a high population density, the survey covered selected areas in Jayanagar and Indiranagar. Surveyors visited the sites usually between 4 pm to 8 pm.

As per COTPA, smoking is prohibited in public spaces and places with more than 30 seat-capacity. Smoking needs to be limited to DSAs. In addition, a DSA also needs to be built and maintained as per the prescribed guidelines.

They should also have automated doors, exhaust fans to ventilate smoke outside without permeating into the non-smoking area and surrounded by full-height walls on all four sides reaching till the roof. The DSA should not also be located at the entrance or exit of the facility and should be marked as smoking areas in English and regional language.

"We have been working with COTPA to reduce the occurrence of non-communicable disease in the city. In this regard, multiple surveys have been conducted and now we have completed our survey on DSAs," said Dr Ranganath TS, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

Around 143 facilities under the categories Bar, Club, Pub, Hookah bar, and Restaurants were surveyed and only 9.5 per cent had a DSA in their premises and out of which only 20 per cent followed DSA criteria. 31.5 per cent of them had an outside smoking facility within 3 metres from the premises.

29.4 per cent of them displayed the COTPA signage in front of the facility but only 10.5 per cent had the signages as per guidelines.

29.4 per cent of facilities allowed indoor smoking and the most common category was discovered to be cigarette smoking. Among the surveyed facilities, 86.6 per cent were not aware of the DSA letter issued by BBMP and 98.1 per cent of them didn't have NOC from BBMP.

"Though the COTPA legislations have been in force for almost two decades, a significant number of breaches in law were observed during the survey, emphasizing the need for strict enforcement from the local authority at the earliest.

Tobacco contains more than 50 types of various chemicals and has a carcinomatous effect on the body tissues of the user and the passive smoker," said Dr Ranganath.

"One of our key objectives is to implement DSA rules and increase the compliance in the city hotels, bar & rest, pubs and clubs. This would be achieved through integrated efforts from various departments like BBMP, Excise and Police.

Also, considering the blatant violation by the hotels, bars and restaurants, the government should amend COTPA and ban DSA completely and save the health of passive smokers" said Mr Alex Rodriguez, CEO, Bangalore-based NGO MAYA.

Advisor to Consortium for Tobacco-Free Karnataka and renowned oncologist Dr Ramesh Bilimagga called for an amendment to the COTPA and remove the provision to set up DSAs.

"Smoking either directly or passively is a big threat to our health. Public places should be 100 per cent smoke-free. As the Designated Smoking Areas do not follow all the laid down norms it will be a sensible decision to ban them. Strict enforcement should be done so that public places are 100 per cent smoke-free" Dr Ramesh Bilimagga said.