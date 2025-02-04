Bengaluru Budget 2025: Missing Projects and Allocations Raise Concerns

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has sparked controversy, with several crucial infrastructure projects for Bengaluru left out, raising concerns about the state's development priorities. The State government neglected Bengaluru by failing to allocate funds for high-profile big-ticket projects for Bengaluru, which were highlighted in pre-budget discussions. Despite the city being a key economic engine, critical projects to address its growing infrastructure needs have been ignored.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar had previously written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting financial support for Bengaluru infrastructure projects such as tunnel roads, the Cauvery VI Stage, the Peripheral Ring Road, Namma Metro Phase IV, and 17 flyovers. The combined cost of these mega projects for Bengaluru was estimated at ₹90,000 crore, with the state planning to secure loans from international banks for their completion. However, these key proposals were notably absent from the final Bengaluru budget allocations.

The Union Budget did allocate ₹350 crore for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity. Additionally, metro and mass rapid transit system (MRTS) projects across the country were given a total allocation of ₹31,106.18 crore, with Bengaluru expected to benefit from ongoing metro expansions. However, Bengaluru development missing in budget remains a prominent issue, as this allocation fails to address the city's broader infrastructure challenges.

In comparison to other cities, Karnataka’s budget 2025 for Bengaluru projects seems underfunded. Mumbai received ₹500 crore for metro and suburban rail development, alongside additional funding for the Mumbai Port Trust. Delhi and Chennai also saw higher allocations for metro projects, leaving Bengaluru’s mega projects underfunded and overlooked. The contrast has led to criticisms about the central government’s approach to Bengaluru budget allocations controversy.

Activists and political leaders have voiced their discontent, with Shivakumar calling the lack of substantial support a "huge letdown." He criticized the Karnataka govt budget snubs Bengaluru, claiming that the federal government is showing a disregard for the aspirations of the people of Karnataka. No funds for Bengaluru mega projects reflect the broader frustration surrounding the State government’s big-ticket projects left out of the Union Budget 2025.

Civic activists, like Srinivas Alavilli, echoed these concerns, urging the Union government to provide special grants to address Bengaluru’s infrastructure gaps. As a major growth hub and one of the highest tax-paying cities in India, Bengaluru's infrastructure projects need more attention and funding to match its growing population and economic significance. Alavilli emphasized that Bengaluru budget 2025 missing projects highlights the city's ongoing struggle to keep pace with its development needs.