Bengaluru Flooded: Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes Daily Life

Bengaluru city had received heavy rain for the last 48 hours. Because of this, many parts of the city was flooded. The water caused big problems for people, traffic, and homes.

What Happened?

The rain was so strong that:

Streets looked like rivers.

People walked in knee-deep water.

Cars and bikes stopped working in the water.

Trees fell and roads were blocked.

The traffic was very slow, and buses were late or stopped.

Homes and People Affected:

Water went inside many houses.

Beds, furniture, clothes, and TVs got wet.

People had to leave their homes.

The government moved them to safe places.

In one area called Sai Layout, the local leader Mr. B. Basavraj came on a JCB (a big machine) to see the damage.

Weather Warning:

The weather office (IMD) gave a warning:

Yellow Alert for light to heavy rain in some areas.

Orange Alert for very heavy rain in other parts of Karnataka.

Rain is expected to continue till May 22 in many places.

Places Affected:

Some of the districts that had heavy rain and floods are:

Bengaluru (Urban and Rural)

Kolar, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan

Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, and more











