Bengaluru Metro services extended till 9 pm

Bengaluru Metro services extended till 9 pm

The Karnataka government has allowed the 'Namma Metro' services in Bengaluru till 9 p.m. from Tuesday.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has allowed the 'Namma Metro' services in Bengaluru till 9 p.m. from Tuesday. This decision came as part of lifting lockdown restrictions since the Covid-positivity rate dipped to less than 1 per cent in the state.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had suffered losses up to Rs 904.26 crore due to suspension of services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had allowed 'Namma Metro' services to operate with 100 per cent capacity on June 5.

Now the metro services in Bengaluru city operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The commuters can also avail tokens from counters and travel following Covid guidelines.

