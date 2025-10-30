Bengaluru Police launches ‘e-Accident Report’ feature in BTP ASTraM app for easy filing of minor accident complaints

Bengaluru: In a major step toward streamlining accident reporting and easing the burden on citizens, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has launched a new digital feature called ‘e-Accident Report’ in its BTP ASTraM app. This feature enables the public to file complaints about minor road accidents directly from the accident site, without having to visit a police station or make distress calls.





Namaskara Bengaluru,



Bengaluru Traffic Police brings you a smarter, faster, and more citizen-friendly way to handle minor road accidents — introducing the E-Accident Report feature on the BTP ASTraM App.



Now, you can:

✅ Report minor accidents online

✅ Upload photos in seconds… pic.twitter.com/FEWW2jy5ds — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) October 30, 2025





With Bengaluru’s traffic density growing rapidly, minor collisions and fender-benders have become an everyday occurrence, often clogging up police stations and causing inconvenience to motorists. Recognizing this, the police have taken a tech-driven approach to simplify accident reporting.

Explaining the new feature, a senior police official said, “The e-Accident Report option allows citizens to register complaints instantly from the spot of the incident. Once the report is filed, an acknowledgment will be issued immediately, and officers can follow up as needed.”

What is the e-Accident Report?

The e-Accident Report is a self-service digital complaint mechanism available in the BTP ASTraM app. It allows users to file a report online for minor, non-fatal accidents without visiting the police station. The system ensures transparency and quick acknowledgment of the complaint.

How to file an e-Accident Report:

1. Download the BTP ASTraM app on your smartphone.

2. Select the “e-Accident Report” option from the menu.

3. Capture and upload clear photos of the accident scene and vehicles.

4. Enter details including the date, time, and location of the incident.

5. Provide the vehicle registration number and a brief description of how the accident occurred.

6. Submit your name, phone number, and contact details to register the report.

Once submitted, the complainant receives a digital record of the report, which can be used for insurance or legal purposes.

The app offers two modes — ‘Report My Accident’ and ‘Report Accident I Witnessed’ — allowing not just victims but also bystanders to help notify authorities about road mishaps.

According to BTP officials, this innovation aims to reduce delays in assistance, improve data accuracy, and enhance citizen-police coordination in handling road accidents.