Live
- Tanush Kotian leads charge with 4-83 as South Africa A conclude Day 1 for 299/9
- Mohammed Azharuddin to Become Telangana Minister: Oath Ceremony on Friday at Raj Bhavan
- Indian boxers shine at Asian Youth Games with record medal haul
- Hyundai Verna Sedan Car - Pros and Cons
- Executive MBA Revolution: IIMs Lead India's ₹2,090-Crore Management Education Boom
- McDonald’s Opens Its Largest Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad’s HITEC City
- Zoho’s Arattai Nears WhatsApp-Level Privacy: End-to-End Encryption in Final Testing Phase, Confirms Sridhar Vembu
- CM Khandu highlights Arunachal's vast potential driven by natural wealth, craftsmanship
- Teresita — The Cartel Queen of Cocktail Lovers Debuts in Indiranagar
- Bengaluru Police launches ‘e-Accident Report’ feature in BTP ASTraM app for easy filing of minor accident complaints
Bengaluru Police launches ‘e-Accident Report’ feature in BTP ASTraM app for easy filing of minor accident complaints
Bengaluru: In a major step toward streamlining accident reporting and easing the burden on citizens, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has launched a...
Bengaluru: In a major step toward streamlining accident reporting and easing the burden on citizens, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has launched a new digital feature called ‘e-Accident Report’ in its BTP ASTraM app. This feature enables the public to file complaints about minor road accidents directly from the accident site, without having to visit a police station or make distress calls.
With Bengaluru’s traffic density growing rapidly, minor collisions and fender-benders have become an everyday occurrence, often clogging up police stations and causing inconvenience to motorists. Recognizing this, the police have taken a tech-driven approach to simplify accident reporting.
Explaining the new feature, a senior police official said, “The e-Accident Report option allows citizens to register complaints instantly from the spot of the incident. Once the report is filed, an acknowledgment will be issued immediately, and officers can follow up as needed.”
What is the e-Accident Report?
The e-Accident Report is a self-service digital complaint mechanism available in the BTP ASTraM app. It allows users to file a report online for minor, non-fatal accidents without visiting the police station. The system ensures transparency and quick acknowledgment of the complaint.
How to file an e-Accident Report:
1. Download the BTP ASTraM app on your smartphone.
2. Select the “e-Accident Report” option from the menu.
3. Capture and upload clear photos of the accident scene and vehicles.
4. Enter details including the date, time, and location of the incident.
5. Provide the vehicle registration number and a brief description of how the accident occurred.
6. Submit your name, phone number, and contact details to register the report.
Once submitted, the complainant receives a digital record of the report, which can be used for insurance or legal purposes.
The app offers two modes — ‘Report My Accident’ and ‘Report Accident I Witnessed’ — allowing not just victims but also bystanders to help notify authorities about road mishaps.
According to BTP officials, this innovation aims to reduce delays in assistance, improve data accuracy, and enhance citizen-police coordination in handling road accidents.