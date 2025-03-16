BJP’s Mangesh Pawar elected as Belagavi Mayor

Belagavi: On March 15, elections were held for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions for the third term of the Belagavi Municipal Corporation. Both the Congress and BJP parties employed strategic tactics, generating significant interest in the process. However, the outcome saw a reversal as the Belagavi Municipal Corporation fell under BJP’s influence, resulting in Mangesh Pawar being elected as the new Mayor and Vani Vilas Joshi as the Deputy Mayor.

During the elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the election officer allowed participants to raise their hands for voting. Mangesh Pawar received 40 votes in favour and 5 against, while Vani Vilas Joshi garnered 40 votes with 19 against.

In the contest for the Mayor position, nominations were also submitted by Basavaraj Maruti Modgalkar from the MES party, Shahid Khan Pathan from AIMIM, and Raju Bhatkande, with each candidate submitting two nominations. For the Deputy Mayor role, nominations were submitted by Deepali Toppagi, Vani Vilas Joshi, Lakshmi Lokari, and Smt. Khurshid Mulla, who later withdrew their nominations.

MLA Abhay Patil played a crucial role in the successful election of Mangesh Pawar as Mayor. Despite Pawar facing disqualification from the regional commissioner S.B. Shettehnavar, he secured a stay order from the High Court against this decision. Pawar was elected Mayor with the support of MLA Abhay Patil.

During the voting process, MP Jagadish Shettar was present, where MLA Abhay Patil expressed dissatisfaction with the officials, stating that they should not act based on political pressure. He accused some of attempting to deliberately revoke membership status. Additionally, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the regional commissioner. Abhay Patil instructed the officials to remain steadfast in their duties without yielding to external pressures in the future.