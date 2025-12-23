Bogus sex clinics removed from Bengaluru roads

Bengaluru: Road sidetents advertising instant solutions to sexual problems with slogans like “All your sexual issues resolved here, special medicine for enhanced potency available” have disappeared from Bengaluru’s streets following an effective police drive.

These unlicensed setups, often lacking any medical credentials, had proliferated along highways and urban areas, luring vulnerable people into scams.

Many victims fell for the promises, only to lose money and face health complications. A recent high-profile case accelerated the cleanup. A techie seeking treatment spotted one such tent while commuting to Kengeri Multispecialty Hospital. Operators allegedly convinced him to buy “herbal” medicine exclusively from a Yashwanthapura Ayurvedic shop at an exorbitant rate of 1,60,000 rupees per gram, banning online payments or companions. He reportedly spent 17 lakh rupees out of pocket, even borrowing 20 lakh more, but saw no improvement. Tests later revealed severe kidney damage from the substances. Another related fraud saw a quack extract 48 lakh rupees under the guise of treatment.

Under directives from Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, all stations were instructed to identify and shut down these illegal operations. Inspections exposed most as run by unqualified outsiders from other states, using fake certificates. Authorities dismantled the tents, warned operators against returning, and shifted many to outskirts.