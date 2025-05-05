Brindavan Gardens set for Disney-inspired makeover

Mysuru: The iconic Brindavan Gardens near the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk is set to undergo a massive transformation inspired by Disney theme parks. The Karnataka government has finalised a ₹2,615.96 crore master plan to comprehensively redevelop the site into a world-class tourist destination.

Originally built in 1932 in Indo-Mughal style, Brindavan Gardens is one of Karnataka’s top tourist attractions, drawing over 2 million visitors annually and generating around ₹15 crore in revenue. With musical fountains, boat rides, and sprawling lawns, the garden has been a major draw for decades.

The new master plan, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Department of Water Resources, aims to revamp the 198-acre park in three phases over 4.5 years under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Tenders have already been invited following administrative approvals granted in July 2024.

Key Attractions Under the Master Plan:

*Cauvery Statue: A 184.85 crore monumental structure symbolizing the river.

*Doll Museum: A ₹39.32 crore facility showcasing regional and cultural dolls.

*Botanical Garden & Laser Fountain Show: ₹25 crore and ₹37 crore respectively.

*Sky Bridge, Jungle Track & Tree Walk: Enhancing exploration with panoramic views.

*Amusement Park & Water Park: ₹170.94 crore and ₹91.27 crore investments aimed at boosting family tourism.

*Penguin Zoo, Wax Museum & Heritage Museum: Unique offerings to diversify visitor experience.

*Cauvery Air Walk, Amphitheatre, and Viewing Tower: To enhance aesthetics and engagement.

*Parking & Infrastructure: ₹371.32 crore allocated for accommodating increased footfall.

Given the park’s proximity to villages like Katteri, Hulikere, and Belagola, the government plans to implement regional development controls. This includes regulating resorts, hotels, land sales, and environmental impact to prevent unplanned urban sprawl.

The PPP model grants a 30-year operation and revenue-sharing agreement with private developers, covering construction, financing, and management.

The park is expected to host 15,000 visitors daily, with an anticipated 7% annual increase in tourist numbers. This transformation aims not only to preserve the legacy of Brindavan Gardens but also to elevate it to a global tourist standard, blending heritage with

modern attractions.