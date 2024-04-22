BWSSB to buy reused water from apartments

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which is struggling to alleviate the water shortage in Bengaluru, has now come up with another new project.

An agreement has been made to buy and sell treated water used in apartments. It is preparing to find a partial solution to the water problem.

BWSSB, which was in search of additional sources of water supply, has now started to find a new way to use water for activities other than drinking purposes. BWSSB, President Ram Prasath Manohar said that it is ready to get the water used from more than 10,000 apartment complexes in the city, treat it and sell it, and for this, it has entered into an agreement with the apartment associations.

The BWSSB, which has also planned to get income through this, will get an additional 800 mld of water. Some apartments are already treating and reusing treated water.

Out of this only 50% treated water is used in apartments. The rest of the water is left in canals, rajakalauve and drainages and wasted. BWSSB has now come up with a new plan to use the wasted water for other purposes.

At present, the demand for treated water is also increasing, now there is a demand for 62 lakh liters of treated water.

Preparations have been made to use this treated water for other purposes other than drinking water, and the apartments will also be given a share in the profit.

Now BWSSB has come forward to supply additional water to Bengaluru, which is struggling with drip water.

Preparations have been made to stop unnecessary wastage of water and give it to the needy people at a discounted price.