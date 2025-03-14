Cellvest Energy Launches in India, Aims to Revolutionise Battery Storage with Flexible Financing

Bengaluru: India’s energy storage sector witnessed a major development with the launch of Cellvest Energy Private Ltd., a next-generation startup that aims to redefine access to battery storage solutions for businesses. The high-profile launch event, held at the Conrad Hotel in Bengaluru, brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and global energy experts to discuss advancements in sustainable power.

With a market valuation of ₹501 crore, Cellvest is tackling key challenges in the energy sector, including high capital costs, short battery lifespans, and limited access to advanced storage technology. Unlike traditional models requiring heavy upfront investment, Cellvest is introducing flexible financing options, allowing businesses to rent, lease-to-own, or purchase battery solutions outright—making sustainable energy adoption more accessible.

“The transition to clean energy cannot be successful if battery storage remains financially out of reach for businesses,” said Vijay Kallat, Managing Director of Cellvest Energy. “We are removing this barrier by providing smarter financing models tailored to businesses’ needs—whether through rental, lease-to-own, or direct purchase. Our solutions are designed to be affordable, scalable, and long-lasting.”

During the launch, Cellvest’s leadership team highlighted its next-generation battery technology, which is said to last up to five times longer than conventional storage systems. The company claims that its solutions can be deployed at an ultra-affordable cost of USD 10-15 per kW, making them a viable option for businesses of all sizes.

The event also marked a key agreement between Cellvest Energy and Cellex Battery Systems, reinforcing Cellvest’s position in the $800 billion global energy storage market. The company is now working on multiple projects worldwide, with plans for global expansion.

“For too long, businesses have had to choose between sustainability and affordability,” said Krishnadeep Menon, Director of Cellvest Energy. “With our combination of advanced battery technology and innovative financing, we are making clean energy solutions practical and viable across industries.”

As India ramps up its renewable energy transition, Cellvest Energy’s entry into the market is expected to provide industries with greater flexibility in adopting cost-effective and sustainable power solutions.