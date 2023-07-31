Chamarajanagara villagers affected by strange skin disease

Chamarajanagara; A strange skin disease affecting few villages in the district since last two months. Deputy commissioner Shilpanag visited Bhadrayyanahalli, Shetalli and Kuratti Hosur villages of Hanur taluk where a strange skin disease has appeared. This skin disease has affected five people in three villages under the jurisdiction of Shettali and Kuratti Hosur gram panchayats of Hanur taluk in the district.

During his visit, the DC inquired about the health of the children affected by the disease. Three patients in Bangalore and two in Hanur have come forward for treatment, with one child now healthy. Both have eye problems and treatment has been prescribed after inspection. This disease has been seen in some people in some parts of state and people are being advised not to worry about it and to reduce marriages among relatives.

In 2015, 13 children were infected with this strange skin disease in Hanur Taluk and 8 children died. Villagers complained to the deputy commissioner that five children had developed this disease. Later, DC Shilpanag said that this disease will be brought to the attention of the government and what can be done to solve it will be discussed. From a humanitarian point of view, action will be taken to provide massage every month.

According to doctors, this disease appears due to marriage in blood relations. As much as possible, villagers should reduce marriage among relatives. The disease, known as scaly skin disease, causes black and white spots to appear on the hands, feet, and face. After nine years of age, skin ulceration, white spots, blackening of skin, swelling of eyes appear. Presently more than 4 children out of 100 have been diagnosed with the disease.

According to doctors, this disease appears to be hereditary. This has created a situation where children are reluctant to go to school. Dr. Chandrasekhar, Leprosy eradication officer and Hanur taluk health department staff visited and inspected the affected areas. Villagers urged government to take swift action to address this issue and provide relief to those affected by this strange skin disease.