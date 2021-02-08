Christian community donate Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

Bengaluru : Members of the Christian community have joined hands for the cause of the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya and contributed more than Rs 1 crore to the Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan (fund raising drive).

In a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, on Sunday, entrepreneurs, businessmen, educationists, NRIs, CEOs, marketing experts, social activists, leaders of the Christian community participated and expressed their willingness to contribute to the cause of the construction of Ram mandir. "The members of the Christian community from all walks of life donated Rs 1 crore during the fund-raising drive," said Narayan.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said, "BJP believes in pro-people actions and 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an inclusive party comprising of all the minorities and this philosophy of governance is being followed both at the Center and the State."

Ronald Colaso, a businessman, who spoke on behalf of the representatives told that the community has been always responding to the cause of the nation and social harmony.

He also expressed happiness over the establishment of the Christian Development Corporation in the State and grant of Rs 200 crore for the same.

The leaders of the community also expressed their gratitude to Ashwatha Narayana for his efforts as a higher education minister to present and get approval in the State Legislative Assembly for the bill proposing the establishment of Saint Joseph University.

Dr Joseph V.J., Consul General of Maldives in Bengaluru, Joseph Francis, C.J.Babu, Silviana Noronha, Claduas Pereira, Dr Thomas T. John, Charles Gomes, Roshan Desilva, Nigel Fernandez, Santosh Seequeria, Clarence Perieria, Pramod Disouja, M.X.Raju, Dr.K.C.Samuel, Arun Fernandez, Dr.Santosh Koshi, P.K.Cherian, C.G.Vergheese, Manoj Raj, Ivan D'Costa and J.JO.Joseph, Syndicate Member, Bengaluru North University were present.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Secretary General Champat Rai announced recently that the donation drive, which began on January 15, would be go on till February 27 across the country.