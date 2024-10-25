CII IGBC launches 22nd edition of Green Building Congress

Bengaluru: CII Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) on Thursday officially launched its annual 22nd edition of the Green Building Congress which aims to promote sustainable building practices and technologies.

The three-day Congress beginning on November 14 will also focus on the topic “Green Homes – Towards Net Zero” with the vision of creating sustainable living spaces that minimise environmental impact while maximising comfort and health for residents, it said.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman, IGBC Bangalore Chapter & Trustee, AltTech Foundation, Chandrashekar Hariharan, said the Congress is a pivotal event for advancing the green building movement in India, with over 12 billion sq. ft. of registered green buildings and more than 14,500 certified projects by IGBC.

“The 22nd edition sets a comprehensive agenda for transforming the built environment by addressing critical issues such as climate change, sustainable materials, and carbon neutrality,” he said.

By focusing on sustainable development and green building practices, the Green Building Congress can help create awareness and provide actionable strategies to address these issues, Hariharan said. “Visitors can pick and choose to get the touch and feel of green products and technologies for their homes, offices, and buildings.”

This year’s Congress presents over 1,000 green building products and technologies, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate and innovate towards a more sustainable future for the city.