CM Siddaramaiah launches Rs 870-crore project to fill 74 lakes in Kudligi

Kudligi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has inaugurated an ambitious ₹870-crore project to fill 74 lakes in Kudligi constituency, aimed at improving groundwater levels and ensuring drinking water for over 1.7 lakh residents.

Speaking at the event after laying the foundation for several developmental projects, the Chief Minister lauded local MLA Srinivas for his dedication and dynamic leadership. “The people of Kudligi are fortunate to have a sincere, active, and secular representative like Srinivas. His efforts have transformed the once drought-prone Kudligi into a greener region,” Siddaramaiah said.

Highlighting the state government’s development and welfare agenda, Siddaramaiah stated that over ₹1,750 crore worth of developmental works have been undertaken in Kudligi constituency in the past two years.

“We have fulfilled all five guarantees promised during the elections. Every month, benefits are reaching the doorstep of 1.20 crore households through schemes like Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi. In the last two years alone, our government has directly infused ₹1 lakh crore into the hands of the people,” he added.

The Chief Minister took a swipe at the Opposition, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of misleading the public. “While our government walks the talk and puts money in the hands of the poor, the BJP has made falsehood their only religion. Their leaders, embarrassed by their failures, have now stooped to vote-buying,” Siddaramaiah remarked sharply. Addressing the ongoing dispute over sugarcane pricing, Siddaramaiah criticized Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, stating that both FRP and MSP are determined by the Central Government.

“It is the BJP-led Centre that betrayed sugarcane farmers. Yet, state BJP leaders like Vijayendra are staging political drama in Belagavi to cover up their government’s failure. The Karnataka government, on the other hand, has stepped in with additional financial support to protect our farmers,” he said. Concluding his speech, Siddaramaiah praised MLA Srinivas and MP Tukaram for their commitment to people’s welfare. “Both Srinivas and Tukaram are leaders who seek only the development of their people. I thank the citizens for electing them and urge everyone to stand by such sincere representatives,” he said.