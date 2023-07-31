Cong MLA admits he threatened to quit citing ‘self-respect’ at CLP meet

Kalaburagi (K’taka): Senior MLA B R Patil on Sunday admitted that he threatened to resign during the recent Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, citing “self-respect”, but said he did not apologise for writing a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister highlighting his concerns.

The CLP meeting on Thursday evening was significant as it came amid reports that as many as 30 legislators have written to Siddaramaiah and the party leadership expressing concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies.

The behaviour and conduct of certain ministers has upset some legislators, Patil said, as he warned that their fight would continue, if it is not corrected. The Aland MLA, however said he is satisfied with the Legislature party meeting held on Thursday and what transpired there.

“I too have seen media and newspaper reports. I don’t know who has apologised. I have not apologised, nor will I. Have we committed any crime to apologise? Or have we made a big mistake?” Patil said in response to a question that some ministers including Home Minister G Parameshwara had stated that those who wrote letters to the CM had apologised at the CLP meeting.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “There is internal democracy in our party, we have the right to request a legislature party meeting. Accordingly, leaders have called (for the meeting). There was open and detailed discussion in the meeting and I’m satisfied, but I’m not a coward to apologise. If I had committed any mistake, I would have apologised,” he added.

Several legislators are said to be miffed and have complained that they had not been able to get work done in their constituencies, and have not been granted transfers (of government servants) as requested. They have expressed unhappiness regarding some ministers, alleging that they were not cooperating with them.

According to party sources, Patil, one of the MLAs who wrote to the CM, slammed ministers at the CLP meeting for not taking MLAs into confidence. They said Patil asserted his rights when Siddaramaiah questioned the need for the letter that was written to him. Stating that there is no disgruntlement, Patil today told reporters that he along with some legislators wanted certain issues to be discussed for which they had requested that a legislature party meeting be called.

Asked whether he had said that he would resign at the meeting, he said, “I said one thing at one point, that if my self respect is hurt I will throw my resignation and go.” He however did not wish to elaborate as to what the context was in which he made such a statement.